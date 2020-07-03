Tymaya Wright, Danaysha Dixon, and Keira Ferguson charged with battery after assaulting Spirit Airlines staff over delayed flight at Ft Lauderdale airport.

Lessons in flying etiquette. Three Philadelphia women have been arrested after video showed them throwing phones, shoes, water bottles along with fast food at Spirit Airlines staff in Florida after their flight was delayed.

Cell phone camera footage shows Danaysha Akia Cuthbert Dixon, 22, Kaira Candida Ferguson, 21, and Tymaya Monique Wright, 20, in a violent display at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday evening.

The three women who were en route to fly to Philadelphia face battery charges with employees incurring minor injuries WPLG reported.

Video shows several women standing outside a gate inside the terminal throwing objects ‘such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs and fast food’ at employees, according to police.

‘The victims were also punched and kicked in different sections of their bodies numerous times,’ the arrest report states.

A delayed flight is no reason to assault anyone even if it’s spirit airlines. Now you got federal charges for what?? pic.twitter.com/AZHemGJT7P — B. (@brilavie) July 15, 2020

It’s unclear what occurred in the moments leading up the time the video recording begins.

However the suspects appear to be arguing with one woman initially and other members of staff crowd around her for protection when the passengers start delivering blows.

Other airline staff and passengers are seen racing over to the victims.

The incident led to social media users expressing their appall, with some calling the women, ‘ghetto’ and ‘racist’ for targeting the hapless ‘Latino workers’.

Spirit Airlines responding to the fracas refuted claims the incident was a brawl but rather a one-sided attack.

‘We thank our team members for their professionalism and quick actions, and we also thank the Broward Sheriff’s Office for their assistance at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport yesterday,’ Spirit Airlines said in a statement.

‘Three guests became combative following a delayed flight, and they were arrested for physically assaulting our team members. Three of our Team Members sustained minor injuries.

Violent behavior the new norm?

‘This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business. We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind. Further questions about this incident should be referred to law enforcement.’

The women were taken to the Broward County Jail. They were all arrested on charges of touch or strike battery and for Wright, there was the addition of petit theft.

‘The safety and security of the traveling public and airport employees is part of our core mission,’ an airport spokesperson said.

‘The behavior of the individuals as seen in the video during Tuesday’s incident is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our facility. We applaud the prompt response by our airline partner and the Broward Sheriff’s Office.’