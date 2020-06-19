: About author bio at bottom of article.

Russian model shot dead by Hitler loving ex boyfriend after dumping him

A model has died after her former ‘Hitler loving’ boyfriend handcuffed, tortured and then shot her dead after she recently ended their five-year relationship according to Russian authorities.

Elizaveta Khlyupina, 23, was killed alongside her mother Svetlana Tivchenko, 52, and four-year-old nephew moments before officers broke into their Moscow flat.

Jealous ‘Nazi fanatic’ Sevastyan Putintsev, 21, then took his own life following the slaughter, local media reported.

Reports say aircraft design student and part-time model Elizaveta managed to call police after she was at first shot in the ear.

However, when officers arrived at the flat and demanded entry they heard four more gun shots.

The faces of the model and her mother were shockingly ‘disfigured’ and both victims had been ‘tortured’, reports the UK’s Sun.

When officers later broke into the suspect’s flat they found it lined with multiple pictures of Hitler and a swastika.

They also discovered a Nazi uniform and evidence he had met other far right extremists in Ukraine, it was reported.

The estranged boyfriend only received the license for the Saiga shotgun used in the killings days earlier. Of note the man had previously been convicted for theft.

CCTV footage showed Putintsev entering Elizaveta’s block of flats with the gun.

Told a neighbor: ‘There was a terrible female scream as if someone was being cut to pieces.

‘It was a female adult voice. Then there was shooting. I was in the lift, went downstairs, and two [police] cars arrived….

‘Police ran upstairs. Then there was shooting but they couldn’t get inside (in time).’

The dead boy – called Matvey – was the son of Elizaveta’s elder sister Inna.

Elizaveta had dumped the gunman after a ‘stormy’ relationship during which he had been conscripted to the Russian army.

Neighbors say he once came to her window and sang songs and brought flowers to try and win her back – only for her to refuse.

‘Then a couple of days ago, late in the evening, he was screaming under the windows that he loved her,’ said a neighbor.

‘Liza (Elizaveta) refused to come out to see him. He was behaving strangely.’

He suspected she had a new boyfriend and was ‘jealous’.

A university classmate Taras Fyodorov said Elizaveta was ‘sweet, kind, with a great character’.

He told Moscow24 channel, ‘I can’t understand that someone could harm her.’

Offered the gunman’s father, ‘He was an ordinary good guy.’