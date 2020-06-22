Ahmed Kromah homeless man arrested sucker punching 73 year old woman at Bronx subway platform. No words exchanged.

The NYPD have arrested a homeless man who allegedly punched a 73-year-old woman in the face on a Bronx subway platform, cops said Sunday.

Transit officers arrested 23-year-old Ahmed Kromah around 10 p.m. Saturday at 170th Street and Grand Concourse when they recognized him from a wanted poster, according to the NYPD. He was charged him with assault the nypost reports.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 at the 174-175th Street station in the Bronx, police said. The victim said she was waiting for the train when the ‘unhinged stranger’ hit her in the side of her face.

Cops said the man then fled down a set of stairs and left the station. No words were exchanged between the two.

The woman was treated at Bronx Care Hospital for pain and swelling, police said.

🚨WANTED🚨for an ASSAULT on 6/17/2020 @ 6:15 P.M., on the southbound “B” “D” train 174-175 street subway station. #bronx @NYPD41PCT @NYPDTD11💰Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/zVLwgw1zBM — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 20, 2020

Police released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in connection with the attack and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

Detectives were seen at the victim’s home Sunday morning showing her a photo lineup of different men in order to make a positive ID.

‘That’s him,’ the un-named victim said as detectives showed her the photos the nydailynews reported. Kromah was expected to be charged with assault. It remained unclear how the homeless man came to be wandering the train station and whether he had been undergoing mental health therapy, or not.

The incident happened less than a week after a 92-year-old woman was pushed to the ground in Manhattan in what also appeared to be a random attack.

A registered sex offender who has been arrested 103 times was charged in that case.