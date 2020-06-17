Rashid Brimmage Bronx NY man arrested assaulting 92 year old woman along Manhattan street. A history of over 100 prior arrests, including convicted sex offender.

A career criminal with more than 100 arrests has been arrested after video surveillance showed him randomly shoving a 92-year-old woman into a Manhattan fire hydrant.

Rashid Brimmage, 31, a convicted sex offender was charged with attacking the Bronx native, Geraldine, on Tuesday, four days after video captured the senseless shocking crime.

The 92-year-old woman was walking along Third Avenue in the Gramercy Park region, Friday afternoon, when for no apparent reason Brimmage walking from the opposite direction pushed her. Video shows (see below) Geraldine hitting her head on a fire hydrant as she falls to the ground. Brimmage watches her struggle as he walks away.

‘I thought a brick hit me or something hit me on the left side of my head, and I went right down and hit my head against the hydrant,’ Geraldine told via the nypost. ‘Blood was coming out, not spurting blood, but blood was dripping.’

An anonymous tip led to the arrest of Brimmage in Harlem, Tuesday, cbslocalny reports. The arrested man was charged with assault.

Mental toll of attack

Geraldine, who has lived in Manhattan for more than 50 years, was on her way to Duane Reade when Brimmage allegedly shoved her to the ground near Third Avenue and East 16th Street about 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

She slammed against the fire hydrant and lay on the ground until a passerby called 911 and medics rushed her to nearby Beth Israel Hospital.

The former teacher, who never married but is dating an 89-year-old lawyer, said her physical wounds were relatively minor and have since healed — but the mental toll has been much more severe.

‘Mostly I’m shaken. My head still hurts where it was bleeding, where I hit the hydrant — or where he hit me, I don’t know,’ she told the nypost.

Rashid Brimmage from NY who pushed down a 92 year old woman for entertainment ☠️☠️🤯🤯🇺🇲🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/bAowDNq9kq — Joe Cross The King of Controversy (@KingJoeCross) June 16, 2020

103 prior arrests

‘This damned guy put me in a state where I’m fearful to walk the streets alone. So my super’s trying to find somebody who will walk me to a park nearby or to the supermarket, that kind of thing. So that’s the problem.’

Brimmage has been arrested 103 times since 2005 for petty crimes and sex offenses, police sources said.

He was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2012, then arrested for two sex offenses in 2014, police sources said.

Sexual predator who has previously assaulted other women

In May of that year, he was busted for exposing and fondling himself on an East Harlem street, the sources said.

Just months later, in July, he was arrested for grabbing a woman’s behind at a Third Avenue deli.

In 2017, he failed to notify authorities that he changed his address and had to register as a sex offender, state records show.

At the time of Friday’s attack, Brimmage had three open criminal cases in the city, according to court records.

He was arrested Feb. 17 for a misdemeanor assault and harassment charge for an incident that happened in The Bronx a week earlier, according to records. He was released without bail in the case.

He was busted in the borough again March 5 and slapped with trespassing summons, according to court records.

And most recently, he was arrested March 9 in Manhattan and hit with criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault and attempted assault charges.

He was given a desk appearance ticket for the bust and ordered to return to court at the end of July.

To date it remained unclear what prompted Brimmage to assault the 92 year old.