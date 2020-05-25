How? Body of missing 9 year old Oklahoma boy found in pond...

Triston Weeden, missing 9 year old Wardville, Oklahoma boy found in pond. Atoka County boy was last seen walking along highway near home. Foul play?

The body of a nine-year-old Oklahoma boy has been found in a pond near his home two days after he was reported missing this weekend past.

Triston Weeden was found in a pond next to his family’s home in Wardville on Monday after his disappearance was reported Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported in a Facebook release.

‘We are very sad to say that Triston Weeden has been located but he was not found alive,’ the highway patrol posted on Monday. ‘Our deepest condolences go to his family. And we thank everyone that helped in the search.’

No other information was released on what happened to the boy. Triston’s body is with a local medical examiner.

The child was last seen about 7.30pm Saturday. He was described as 4 feet, 1 inches tall and weighing 64 pounds by the Atoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Boy was last seen walking along highway near home

Authorities at the time also mentioned that he had family in the McAlester area.

Neighbors told KTEN that Triston was last seen walking along the highway near his home.

His disappearance prompted a massive search by first responders and volunteers in the Northern Atoka County area.

‘Please pray for his family at this time,’ said the county’s Emergency Management Director Derrick Mixon in a Facebook post. ‘Pray for all the First Responders and many volunteers who selflessly offered their help in the search.’

Adrianna Morris said the discover of Triston’s body had unnerved the community.

‘Nothing like this has ever happened out here,’ Morris told KTEN.

‘Kids out here, we walk our dogs, we ride our golf carts, our go-karts, our four-wheelers, side by sides, walk around barefoot… we do all that stuff every day, all day long… we never thought anything of it.’

Foul play?

Coal County Search and Rescue committed themselves throughout two nights to try and locate Weeden, Coal County Search & Rescue said on Facebook.

To date it remained unclear how the boy came to be found in the pond and if any foul play was involved. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and did not provide any additional information.