Kidnapped? Greenfield high school senior missing after going to salon hours before...

Madison Noel Bell missing: McClain High School senior fails to return home after heading out to an Ohio tanning salon hours before school graduation.

An Ohio teenager en route to a tanning appointment hours before her high school graduation on Sunday has gone missing.

Madison ‘Maddie’ Noel Bell, 18, was last seen leaving her Greenfield family home by car, Sunday morning circa 10 a.m.

Authorities say the vehicle she’d traveled in was found inside a church parking lot across the street from the tanning salon WKRC reports.

Investigators found the keys still in the ignition, with the car unlocked, and the windows up. Her cellphone was also recovered from the area and the doors of the car were also unlocked, Oxygen reports.

Authorities say Madison never made it to her appointment after telling her mother that morning she was going to a tanning salon.

‘I’ve shed a lot of tears, and sometimes I haven’t shed any because I feel like I’ve just cried everything I have out,’ Madison’s mother, Melissa Montavon said.

Was Madison Bell kidnapped?

Many of Madison Bell‘s friends and family are out searching for the missing teenager who was suppose to graduate from McClain High School on Sunday.

‘It makes me feel so much better because that’s my baby,’ Melissa said.

Concern has since been raised that Madison may have been kidnapped.

Melissa then made a plea to her daughter’s potential captor.

‘Whoever has her, bring her home to her family,’ she said, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. ‘This is not right. You don’t take her and not bring her home. She needs to be back home where she’s safe.’

Law enforcement revealed that the teenager was last seen sporting a pair of brown sandals, black leggings and a black North Face jacket. She has been described as Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 125 pounds and around 5’7″ tall. Authorities also added that Madison may have been wearing Star Wars pants and could be wearing blue or gray color contacts.

Missing high school senior did not take belongings indicating she was planning on going anywhere:

Montavon added that Bell also didn’t take items with her that would indicate she planned to leave according to the Times Gazette.

‘She would not leave her glasses, her makeup, her cell phone, her anything like that,’ Montavon told the Gazette. ‘She wouldn’t leave those things if she was planning on leaving. She didn’t take any other clothes.’

According to Montavon, Bell also said, ‘I’ll be right back,’ before leaving for Country Corner Market.

Police have expanded their search efforts to several counties and believe that Madison may also be traveling in a white four-door Nissan Sedan with California license plates.

Offered the chief of Rescue 101 Search and Rescue, Andrew Surritt, ‘We have crews that are distributing flyers. We’ve had most of Highland County, Fayette County and Ross County, and we’re starting to work in Pickaway County this evening, and we’ve even sent flyers as far south as Portsmouth, Ohio.’

Madison’s disappearance has since rocked Greenfield, Ohio, a small city of approximately 4,500 people, which is sandwiched in between Cincinnati and Columbus.

‘I’ve got a daughter,’ Jade Bentley, a search volunteer, told WKRC. ‘If she was missing, I would want anybody and everybody out here looking.’

18-year-old Madison “Maddy” Bell left her home in Greenfield, Ohio to go tanning @ the Country Corner Market today @ 10AM; she never showed up for her appointment & hasn’t been heard from since. Madison’s car was found abandoned in the Good Shepherd Church parking lot; her pic.twitter.com/TW8CUwIr6I — Missing Persons Planet (@Home4theMissing) May 17, 2020

We just spoke with Cody Mann, who is the boyfriend of Madison Bell. He was fighting back tears saying he just wants her to come home. Bell has been missing since Sunday @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/58pZOrwQPq — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) May 19, 2020

Madison’s boyfriend: I just want her to come home,’

Madison’s boyfriend, Cody Mann, has since implored for the safe return of the missing high school senior.

Cody lives with Bell family. He says he and Maddie have been together for five years.

‘She’s the most loving girl I’ve ever seen in my life. I mean, I can’t even explain it… I just want her to come home,’ Cody told via fox19.

Posted, Madison’s mother, Melissa on Facebook, ‘Almost 48 hours of no sleep. I can’t rest my mind until Maddie is home safe. I’ll never give up searching for her. The overwhelming response from our community, family, friends, and strangers has been nothing short of amazing and we’re so grateful. At this point, I don’t have any further information and we ask that you continue to keep Maddie & our family in your prayers.’

Madison’s friends described her as an ‘amazing’ person and a ‘good girl’.

Her classmate Brianna Blair shared, ‘She doesn’t deserve anything like this at all. And I hate that’s she’s going through it, and she’s alone, so I’m hoping we find her soon so that she doesn’t haven’t to be out there by herself anymore.’

Anyone with information related to Bell’s disappearance is urged to call the Greenfield Police Department at 937-987-4466 or the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.