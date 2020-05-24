Missing Greenfield, Ohio teen Madison Bell found safe: Vast search effort called off after woman calls police to say she is safe and does not want to reveal her location.

Why didn’t one Ohio teen girl just have the courage to tell her family and live in boyfriend she wanted out?

A missing Ohio teen girl whose disappearance led to a massive search effort has phoned police to say she is safe after disappearing on Sunday, according to police.

Madison Noel Bell was reported missing around 11.20am on Sunday May 17 after she left her Greenfield family home to purportedly visit a tanning salon a few hours before her high school graduation ceremony.

Her car was later found abandoned in a church parking lot, unlocked with her cell phone and keys still inside, sparking immediate suspicion of foul play.

However, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office now says that Madison Bell has been in contact to confirm that she is safe and left of her own free will. The teen for reasons not disclosed has said she does not want her location disclosed. It remained unclear if the teen had been in touch with her family or why she waited nearly a week to let authorities know she was safe.

Wanted to start a new life.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera told Fox 8 that Madison Bell wanted ‘to start a new life.’

Police say no arrests will be made in the woman’s case.

Bell’s disappearance generated tremendous community concern, and a $15,000 reward had been posted for information leading to her return.

At the time of her disappearance, Maddy’s mother, Melissa, that her daughter would never leave without telling them.

Mother, Melissa Montavon insisted her daughter would never leave her family and friends, especially during graduation week.

‘This is not right. You don’t take her and not bring her home.’

‘She would always contact me even if she was going to be five minutes late,’ the mother said after she disappeared.

‘Whoever has her, bring her home to her family,’ she said, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. ‘This is not right. You don’t take her and not bring her home. She needs to be back home where she’s safe.’

Told her duped weeping boyfriend of five years, Cody Mann who lives with the family: ‘She’s the most loving girl I’ve ever seen in my life. I mean, I can’t even explain it… I just want her to come home,’

Come Saturday, the Bell family released a statement asking the public and media to ‘respect our privacy during this difficult time while we are emotionally raw. We are just relieved to know Maddie is alive and not in physical danger.’

On Thursday, police released images of a man and a car with California plates sought in connection with the case, saying the man was spotted in the parking lot where Madison’s car was found.

It remained unclear whether the man had any connection with Madison Bell’s decision to leave her family without informing them.