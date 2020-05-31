Dallas man protecting store with machete beaten by protesters in Victory Park. Video shows the man being rushed by a mob after moments earlier chasing them with a sword.

A machete-wielding man in Dallas was nearly beaten to death by demonstrators on Saturday night after police said he was allegedly trying to ‘protect his neighborhood from protesters.’ The attack follows video (see below) showing the man moments earlier chasing protesters with his sword.

‘The victim went to the 2200 block of N. Lamar Street (House of Blues) carrying a machete to allegedly protect his neighborhood from protesters,’ Dallas Police spokesperson Carlos Almeida told FOX Business. ‘The victim confronted protesters while holding the machete and was subsequently assaulted by the protesters. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition. This remains an ongoing investigation.’

Graphic footage taken by Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV shows the man rushing toward a few rioters with a machete. Within seconds, protesters descended on the man, hurling rocks at him, kicking him in the head and beating his face with skateboards and fists.

Schaffer said he ‘saw him appearing to defend a store,’ but could not confirm he was the owner of the store.

Witnesses, including the cameraman, are seen rushing over to help the man and one is heard yelling ‘Turn him over,’ while another cautions, ‘Don’t touch him.’

Full unedited video for editorial requests. Please attribute to Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV. I cannot confirm he was the store owner, but I pulled out my camera when I saw him appearing to defend a store, then he was rushed, then made the move that might have cost him his life pic.twitter.com/8oGa2obBbp — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

‘Protecting bar I love…’

Police found the man in the Victory Park area of the city slumped over in the street with blood pouring from gashes on his head. The victim was badly injured by the stomping and kicking from the rioters, but was able to sit up and was seen holding his hand to his head before being taken away in an ambulance.

A post on Twitter purporting to be that of the victim (see screenshot directly above) responding, ‘I had a bit of an adventure this evening trying to protect a bar I love, one that ended up with me in the hospital. But I am quite alive, if a bit worse for wear.’

The news comes as riots take place across the country in at least 11 states over the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody on Monday in Minnesota.

On Friday, authorities arrested Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis police officer who pinned Floyd to the ground by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin, 44, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Please do not call them protesters. That is in no shape or form protesting — Wyatt Olan (@olan_wyatt) May 31, 2020