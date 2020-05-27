How? Body of missing 5 year old Colorado boy found at lake

Cameron Walters missing Ohio 5 year old boy found dead. Body found recovered from the nearby lake 24 hours after disappearing. Family cooperating.

The body of 5-year-old missing Ohio boy, Cameron Walters was found Tuesday evening, more than 24 hours after seemingly disappearing from an Adams County campground.

Walters was last seen alive around 5 p.m. Monday at the Mineral Springs Family Campground near Peebles, Ohio. Authorities said his body was recovered from the nearby lake around 6 p.m. Tuesday, positively identified by his family.

‘We have recovered the 5-year-old missing boy down here by the boat dock area,’ Mike Estep with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said according to WLWT5.

Estep said the child’s body was found near the campground’s boat dock.

The young boy was at the campground with his family, who has a camper on the grounds. Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen alive swimming and enjoying the sun in other places around the campground.

How does a 5 year old boy suddenly disappear?

A massive search was launched Monday evening, and after being suspended for the night, resumed Tuesday morning with more than 200 volunteers.

‘Family was here, enjoying the holiday weekend. At some point yesterday that child became missing. He was with family,’ Adams County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Randy Walters said. ‘There’s nothing real clear as to what happened. We just know that we have a 5-year-old that’s not here.’

Offered, Bobbi Davis, of Waverly, was a member of the search party, ‘He’s a 5-year-old, so you don’t know what’s (going through his head).’

Adding, ‘If he just left, what is he thinking, you know?’

Sheriff’s officials say Cameron’s family members have been cooperative and have been trying to help with the search while also talking to investigators about what may have led to the boy’s disappearance.

It remained unclear how the young boy came to be overlooked by the family.

No foul play is suspected.