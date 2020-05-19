: About author bio at bottom of article.

Florida woman arrested trying to kiss random strangers at bar & calling...

Audra Adams Melbourne, Florida woman arrested trying to kiss random strangers at bar and calling 911 to complain about social distancing.

It must be spring….

A Florida woman has been arrested after going up to random strangers at a bar and trying to kiss them.

Following having approached customers at the bar, Audra Adams, 32 of Melbourne is alleged to have called 911 to complain about a lack of social distancing.

Adams is alleged of having dialed 911 at least five times while at the Monkey Bar and Grille in Indialantic after being asked her to leave as she tried to pile on ‘affections’ with random customers.

The bar is currently serving food and drinks after reopening under phase one of Florida’s relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

By the time Adams called the cops the fourth time, the Melbourne Police Department were already on the scene.

The bar’s owner alleged Adams was trying to kiss random strangers at which point people complained.

The coronavirus can be spread through direct contact with saliva.

Adams was asked to leave but initially refused and argued with police according to the complaint as seen by ClickOrlando.

But there’s more.

Collective hero then threatens to sit in the parking lot all night:

After having finally left the bar, Adams only then refused to leave the parking lot despite being warned about trespassing.

‘I’ll sit in the parking lot all night,’ she told officers.

As she was being taken to the police car, Adam attempted to break free.

Police asked her why she had called 911 so many times. Adams responded she did not believe the bar was following health guidelines introduced to stop the spread of the virus.

Adams faces charges of trespassing after a warning, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence and misuse of the 911 system. Do you suppose…?