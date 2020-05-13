Viral video shows a Seattle cop remove a colleague’s knee from protester’s neck after looting at a local T-Mobile store. Alternate video shows same cop also using knee on another protester moments earlier.

Video has emerged showing a Seattle police officer stop his colleague from using his knee to pin a protester by the neck during demonstrations against the killing of George Floyd — who died after being restrained in the same manner at the hands of a Minneapolis cop.

Journalist Matt McKnight shared footage Saturday night of two officers tackling a white protester to the ground outside of a T-Mobile store.

In the clip on Twitter, one of the officers can be seen kneeling on the neck of the man despite repeated cries from multiple protesters.

‘Get your f–king knee off his neck,’ one of the bystanders could be heard shouting.

The cop kept his knee on the man’s neck for about 13 seconds before the other officer grabs his colleague’s knee and drags it off, video shows.

‘Like did we not learn this the first time?’

McKnight said the police were responding to reports of looting at the T-Mobile store, but it’s unclear why the man was under arrest.

Responded one commentator on social media, ‘I do have to give props to the one officer that actually listened and moved the other cops knee off the guys neck. Like did we not learn this the first time? Can’t say exactly but it looks like he might have even asked the guy if he was okay.’

While another posts, ‘Close call. After repeated screaming from protestors begging officer to get his knee off the suspect’s neck, one LEO finally shoved his partner’s knee away. Crushing necks to cut off air supply of prone, cuffed suspects must be a new version of deadly chokeholds.’

But there’s more.

Seattle cop knee repeat offender

Moments before the arrest, the same officer who put his knee on the man appears to be seen in another video (see below) kneeling on the neck of a different protester.

Video shows the cop remove his knee from the other man’s neck when he sees the first protester sprinting and goes to tackle him.

The Seattle Police Department has declined to respond to media overtures for comment.