Ukrainian cannibal kills girlfriend, fries legs after getting hungry during boozing

Ukrainian cannibal Oleksandr alleged to have murdered his girlfriend during drinking party and then later found frying her legs and eating them. Previously accused of murdering former wife.

A 41-year-old Ukrainian man has reportedly admitted to killing his girlfriend and cooking her legs after becoming hungry during their drinking party at home.

The cannibal, identified only by his first name of Oleksandr, is said to have been frying and eating his victim’s legs when police raided his house in the central city of Kryvyi Rih.

According to cops, Oleksandr and his 50-year-old girlfriend, who has not been named, were having a ‘boozing party’ on April 13, local media reports.

During the drinking session, Oleksandr grabbed a kitchen knife and cut the woman’s throat open, causing her death, detectives said following a quarrel.

But there’s more.

Grizzly discovery made by shores of river:

Upon making sure she was dead, the man reportedly hacked off his wife’s legs and stuffed the rest of her body into a sack.

At night, he dragged the sack around 1,600 ft (500meters) from his house and hid it among the reeds by the Inhulets river.

The remains were spotted the next day by a family who was walking in the area.

Told father-of-two Mykola via local media: ‘We [he and his children] were looking for a fishing spot when we stumbled upon the sack.

‘I saw naked buttocks sticking out of it and realized it was human remains. I called the police.’

Locals immediately identified the victim and told the police the address of her boyfriend.

Oleksandr was arrested after officers came to his home and found him frying flesh from his girlfriend’s leg in a frying pan before eating it.

Ukraine suspect previously accused of murdering former wife six years ago:

Local reports said police felt sick after witnessing the scene.

The boyfriend told police he ‘cooked his girlfriend’s legs and ate them after getting hungry’, Ukrainian media reported.

Officers launched a criminal case for premeditated murder against Oleksandr, who later confessed.

Police spokesman Sergey Lukashov commented: ‘The suspect stabbed the woman with a knife causing her death.

‘He hacked the victim’s legs off and put the rest of her body into a sack.

‘He dragged the sack to the river and left it in the reeds.’

Of note, local media reported Oleksandr previously being accused of killing his wife over six years, but managing to escape punishment due to lack of evidence.

Oleksandr was placed into custody and faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

The investigation continues the dailymail reports.