Where’s my check? Indianapolis man arrested in the shooting death of Indiana...

Tony Cushingberry Indiana arrested in the shooting death of Angela Summers Indianapolis postal carrier after ongoing argument about aggressive dogs and stimulus check not being delivered.

Indiana police have arrested a 21-year-old man, Tuesday night in connection with the shooting death of Indianapolis mail carrier Angela Summers.

Officials said detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Tony Cushingberry, 21, on the evening of April 28, just after 10p.m.

Police said officers were sent to the 400 block of N. Denny St. on a report of a person shot around 4 p.m. on Monday April 27 according to a report via fox59.

Postal carrier Angela Summers, 45, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and EMS responded to the scene.

Summers was taken to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The Marion County Coroner later said Summers died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The mail carrier’s shooting death follows an alleged confrontation taking place Monday afternoon between Cushingberry and Summers over the failed delivery of a government check.

Barking dogs and missing stimulus check:

A report via 13News cited a witness saying a man upset, about not getting a government check delivered to his home approached Summers who in turn reportedly told him she could not deliver his mail until he put up his dogs.

The comments lead to a confrontation, according to the neighbor, which led Summers to use pepper spray on the angry man who then shot her and took off running.

It wasn’t immediately clear what government check the man had been waiting as many Americans held hostage to the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic have yet to see promised $1200 stimulus checks arrive.

Of note, the National Association of Letter Carriers has confirmed that Summers had been having issues with a customer over his dog.

NACL Indianapolis branch president Paul Toms told WISH-TV the postal service sent three warning letters asking the homeowner to restrain the dog, which had been routinely attacking Summers as she tried to deliver the mail.

When the homeowner did not comply, the USPS stopped delivering to the address and instructed the customer to pick up the mail directly from the post office. Toms said the mail service was suspended either April 12 or 13.

Summers also posted on Facebook about her interactions with the residents at one of the homes on her route. Two days before her death, Summers wrote on social media that a woman at the house threatened physical violence against her for using mace against the dog, and yelled at Summers to deliver the mail. Summers added that she felt unsafe.

Postal worker always was quick to speak her opinions:

Following Summer’s death, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered a 50-thousand dollar reward for information leading to an arrest.

The agency confirmed Wednesday that Cushingberry is accused of the murder.

Police have not confirmed exactly what led up to the shooting on Monday, but Angela leaves behind a teenage daughter and a community trying to make sense of the violence.

Reverend Davis, pastor at Unity of Indianapolis, said Angela served as a board member for the church and remembers her outgoing and outspoken personality.

‘Angela was quick a laugh,’ told Davis via fox59. ‘Also she was quick with her opinion. You never questioned what Angela was thinking because she would let you know.’

‘Of everything her daughter was first and that’s why she worked hard,’ Davis reiterated. ‘To have someone so integral to the community and to have their life taken so quickly and violently, it’s hard to understand that.’

Charges yet to be decided against suspect:

Federal charges are pending at the United States Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Indiana.

The United States Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case because killing a federal employee on duty is a federal charge that could come with a life sentence.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Hoosiers can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones, or go to CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.