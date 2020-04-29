Indiana postal worker shot dead by man after not getting government check

An Indiana postal worker has been shot dead while delivered mail in Indianapolis, according to reports.

Angela Summers, 45, was gunned down Monday afternoon, just on 4p.m as she delivered mail near East Michigan Street and North Sherman Drive, the Indy Star reports.

Despite being rushed to hospital, the USPS mail carrier later died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest. The woman’s death has been ruled a homicide according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

A report via 13News cited a witness saying a man upset about not getting a government check delivered to his home approached Summers who in turn reportedly told him she could not deliver his mail until he put up his dogs.

The comments lead to a confrontation, according to the neighbor, which led Summers to use pepper spray on the angry man who then shot her and took off running.

It wasn’t immediately clear what government check the man had been waiting as many Americans held hostage to the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic have yet to see promised $1200 stimulus checks arrive.

‘She loved carrying the mail’

‘This is a tragedy,’ Paul Toms, president of the National Association of Letters Carriers’ Indianapolis branch, told the Indy Star of the slaying. ‘Senseless.’

Summers was a ‘well respected’ employee who enjoyed her job, Toms said.

‘She loved carrying the mail,’ he said.

Toms noted the postal worker becoming a steward for a local union after joining the US Postal Service in June 2018.

Anyone found guilty of first-degree murder in the death an on-duty federal employee can be sentenced to death or life in prison. Just four postal workers have been killed during workplace homicides between 2013 and 2018, according to the Bureau of Labor statistics cited by CNN.

A $50,000 reward is now being offered by the US Postal Inspection Service for information leading to an arrest in the slaying.

Postal Inspector Team Leader Andrew Brandsasse of the US Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the USPS, has said the agency is ‘actively investigating the incident.’

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).