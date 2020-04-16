: About author bio at bottom of article.

Why? Philadelphia woman charged in beating death of 7 year old son

Natasha Franks Philadelphia mother faces murder charges in the beating death of seven year old Kensington son, Tazmir Ranson after boy dies from severe injuries.

A Philadelphia woman charged with the attempted murder of her 7-year-old son is set to havee charges against her upgraded to murder after

the boy died of his injuries on Wednesday. The new charges follow an alleged beating inflicted upon the child over the weekend, WPVI reports.

Tazmir Ransom was rushed to Saint Christopher’s Children’s hospital Sunday evening experiencing difficulty breathing, police said. While there, medical staff determined having incurred severe injuries.

Police arrested Tazmir’s mother, 26-year-old Natasha Franks of Kensington on Monday and charged her with attempted murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, unsworn falsifying, and other related charges, CBS Philly reports.

It remained unclear how the boy came to be set upon and the nature of his injuries.