Markham Stouffville Hospital video at ICU unit showing doctors and nurses dancing at Ontario facility stirs debate on social media.

Could it really becoming down to this ….?

Viral video (see below) has emerged showing doctors and nurses at a Canada intensive care unit ‘happily’ dancing after a coronavirus patient was taken off a ventilator.

In the 11-second clip posted to Twitter last week (see below) by the chief of medicine at Ontario’s Markham Stouffville Hospital, more than a dozen nurses and doctors in their scrubs and protective gear can be seen dancing in celebration in a single-file line as they move down a hall at the medical facility.

‘The ICU team @MSHospital has been working night and day for the health and safety of each other and our many ventilated COVID patients so when we extubate one…… we dance,’ tweeted chief of medicine Anand Doobay.

Dance like nobody is watching Wash your hands like everyone is… Markham Stouffville hospital 🏥 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽pic.twitter.com/X3n97JwsHW — Jim Richards Sh🎙wgram (@JIMrichards1010) April 11, 2020

What pandemic?

The video has been viewed on the social media site more than 1 million times.

Not surprisingly, the video sparked a debate on Twitter, with Mari Mag mulling over this video and thinking out loud if it could possibly ‘prove’ what ‘conspiracy theorists’ believe on how ‘hospitals are not being overwhelmed by the (China Communist Party) CCP virus.’

‘I thought the hospitals were overwhelmed,’ questioned Captain Quarantine in response to the video on Twitter.

Posted another user, ‘How can you celebrate with all the mass amounts of people dying everywhere? It’s PANDEMIC!’

As of Tuesday afternoon Canada has recorded 26,897 coronavirus cases with a total of 898 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.