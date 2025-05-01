Jilted woman gets life for shooting ex’s new gf at custody handover

Amanda Janzen, Gainesville, Florida woman sentenced to life in shooting murder of her ex boyfriend’s new girlfriend, Anna Terrill during child custody drop-off.

Justice for Anna … A Florida woman has been sentenced to life behind bars after shooting and killing her ex boyfriend’s new girlfriend during a custody handover on Christmas Day in 2023.

Amanda Janzen, 39, pleaded guilty to the December 25, 2023 shooting of 31-year-old Anna Terrill, reported WCJB.

She killed Terrill after meeting up with the father of her 11-month-old child, Thomas Williams, at a Walgreens parking lot in Gainesville.

Jilted Gainesville woman accuses ex of having an affair

Just five days earlier, a judge ruled Janzen and Williams were to split custody of their baby, according to the Alachua Chronicle.

Janzen and Williams had been in a relationship since September 2021, but shortly after she gave birth to their child, she accused him of having an affair.

On the day of the shooting, Janzen drove to the Walgreens with her five kids in tow to meet for the custody exchange.

Janzen waited in the parking lot with a ‘cocked’ firearm for Williams to arrive, according to the police report obtained by The Gainesville Sun.

Police said Terrill was in the car with Williams, and Janzen walked over to their vehicle with the gun behind her back and then shot Terrill three times.

She then shot Williams three times and witnesses reported hearing Janzen say, ‘You made this happen.’

Terrill, a mother of four, died from her injuries, while Williams survived. Janzen fled from the parking lot and led police on a 13-mile high-speed chase after the shooting.

Did Amanda Janzen really have regret for taking Amanda Terrill’s life?

During the pursuit, Janzen reportedly called 911 and confessed to the shooting. Her children could be heard begging her to slow down and pull over.

Janzen entered a plea of no contest and was adjudicated guilty on eight counts, including second-degree murder.

At sentencing, her defenese asked for 33 years in prison and for Janzen to be allowed contact with her children. Prosecutors instead demanded the woman be sentenced to life in prison and be denied contact with her children.

‘There isn’t a moment that doesn’t go by that I don’t deeply regret what I’ve done,’ Janzen said in a letter read to the court by her attorney.

‘In all honesty, if I had one wish, it would be for Anna to be here with all her family and friends and for this to have never happened.’

After hearing testimony, the judge sentenced Janzen to life in prison along with no contact with her children unless the children’s therapist says it’s ok and there’s a hearing.

Terrill’s family celebrated the sentence claiming Janzen was not remorseful for the killing, she was just sorry she got caught.

‘But the hardest part for me was her defense, trying to turn it around like it wasn’t that big of a deal,’ her niece Brittany Wink told WCJB.

‘Like it could’ve been worse. No, it couldn’t. And she wasn’t remorseful. The only reason she had remorse was because she got caught. She had remorse for herself, not for my aunt.’

None of Janzen’s family were present in the courtroom during sentencing. Nevertheless her younger sister testified on Zoom about her character, calling her a great mother.

A restitution hearing in the case has been scheduled for June 2.