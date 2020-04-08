Khari Sanford and Ali’jah Larrue planned robbery and execution of Madison, Wisconsin pair, Dr Beth Potter & Robin Carre whose daughter Sanford was dating according to court filings.

A Wisconsin doctor with an underlying health condition, concerned with the potential fallout over coronavirus, along with her husband, moved their their teen daughter and her boyfriend to a separate residence at their expense, only for the daughter’s ‘black’ boyfriend to shoot his girlfriend’s parents dead later that month, prosecutors announced, Tuesday in court documents.

The filing stated, Khari Sanford, 18, of Madison, in a deliberate mission, along with an accomplice, kidnapping Dr. Beth Potter, 52 and her husband, Robin Carre, 57, from their Madison home and shooting them in an apparent robbery and leaving the pair for dead in a ditch last month nearby the UW-Arboretum.

Bail for Sanford and the suspected accomplice, identified as Ali’jah Larrue, 18 also of Madison, being set at $1 million Tuesday at an initial hearing related to the killings. The hearing was conducted via video because of coronavirus concerns.

‘This was a brutal execution,’ Dane County assistant district attorney William Brown said, according to the Wisconsin State Journal of Madison.

Khari Sanford was charged with two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. Ali’jah Larrue, was charged as an accomplice, facing two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide.

The victims, were found the morning of March 31 at the University of Wisconsin Arboretum, near the school’s Madison campus. Authorities believe they were killed the night before, each taking gunshots to the back of their heads.

Potter was wearing pajamas and socks, while Carre was wearing only underwear, authorities said.

Plan to rob the parents after learning from victim’s daughter that her parents were wealthy:

According to the complaint, Sanford and his girlfriend, Miriam Potter Carre, the couple’s daughter, had been living with her parents but not abiding by social distancing guidelines and other rules related to the coronavirus outbreak. Because Potter had a medical condition that put her at risk, the couple moved Sanford and Potter Carre into an Airbnb in the weeks before the killing.

Investigators believe Sanford and Larrue planned to rob the parents after learning from the daughter that the couple were wealthy.

Police say Sanford admitted to a friend that he shot the couple and also told him he had heard that Potter had survived and might implicate him in the crime. The friend also told law enforcement that he overheard a conversation between Sanford and Potter Carre earlier in March in which ‘Miriam discussed with Khari the idea of how they could get money,’ the complaint says, and that Potter Carre told Sanford that her parents were rich.

The couple’s daughter told detectives Sanford had been with her the night before her parents were discovered, but surveillance video shows their vehicle was spotted around Madison, the complaint said. The vehicle was a white van which was registered to Carre. According to the complaint, video from a camera system on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus also shows the white van traveling on campus.

Khari Sanford appears in court charged with 1st degree homicide in the deaths of Beth Potter and Robin Carre. Sanford’s defense says the high school senior has plenty of community support, while the State argues the “evidence is simply overwhelming.” Bail set at $1 million pic.twitter.com/UgZP17MQYI — Madalyn O’Neill (@news3madalyn) April 7, 2020

Further arrests possible:

Sanford’s attorney, assistant public defender Diana Van Rybroek, said she’s been contacted by community leaders in Madison concerned about Sanford, and said that at the time of his arrest, he was halfway through his senior year at West High School, where he had been captain of the football team and was waiting to hear back from colleges he’d applied to attend. She did not name the community leaders.

Of note, Sanford was arrested last year for car theft and accepted into a deferred prosecution program in February, according to online court records.

UW-Madison Police spokesman Marc Lovicott said the investigation into the case is ongoing and would not rule out further arrests, although he said, ‘we believe we have the two primary suspects directly responsible for these murders arrested and in custody. We are not looking for any other primary suspects.’

The daughter has not been charged in the case.