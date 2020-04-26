Leslie Driskill missing: Oklahoma City scientist and avid runner car found 5 days near home after going missing 6 days ago as concerns of foul play mount.

The whereabouts of an Oklahoma City scientist has yet to be established six days after the mother of two went missing. Latest developments include the woman’s car being discovered at a local park, less than three minutes away from the family home.

Leslie Driskill, 34, was last seen leaving work at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, where she manages clinical research trials, on the evening of Monday, April 20.

She texted a colleague at around 11.30am the following day, but has not been heard from since.

Foul play?

Friends and family fear Driskill could be in danger after her car was found abandoned on Saturday morning at Will Rogers Park, about a mile from her home.

‘You just don’t know and that is frightening to think about,’ her friend David Bach told News 9.

Family members have described Driskill as a loving mother, ‘with a heart of gold and an avid runner.’

The long distance runner was known to run all around the Oklahoma City metro, usually on city streets, and has participated in more than 30 marathons.

The Memorial Marathon’s 20th anniversary was set to take place on Sunday, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friend Geneva Marshall said that Driskill had been involved in COVID-19 research before her disappearance.

Driskill is described as Native American with dark brown hair and eyes, standing at roughly 5’7′ and weighing about 150 pounds. She has a clock tattoo on the upper part of her left arm. It remained unclear if the mother had taken money, her phone and possessions with her.

To date authorities have not publicly stated whether they fear foul play or whether any potential suspects were being questioned as the avid runner’s disappearance continues to remain a mystery.

Anyone with information about Driskill’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Oklahoma City Police (Case No. 20-30337) at (800) 222-8477 or missingpersons@okc.gov.