Kendra Burnett Louisville, Kentucky woman arrested at Kroger store after repeatedly refusing to obey imposed self quarantine order.

Because wanton self denial is a deadly weapon….

A Kentucky woman diagnosed with the coronavirus was arrested at a grocery store after allegedly repeatedly refusing to self-quarantine.

Kendra Burnett, 37, was busted at a Kroger in Louisville on Monday after a witness said she was at the store in violation of a court order, WDRB reports.

The woman had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 and had been court-ordered to self-quarantine, according to an arrest report obtained by the outlet.

When Louisville Metro Police officers arrived at the Kroger store, a woman outside, who said she was Burnett’s mother, pointed them to her daughter as she left the store.

Police said Burnett had been in contact with approximately five people while inside the store, and there were about 200 people inside the building while she was there.

It was at least the third time Burnett had refused to self-quarantine, according to the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office.

Commented one individual on social media: ‘Y’all do realize this is the same selfish bxxch that was going to work at Treyton Oaks (knowing she was sick) where a lot of people died. Then they had to force her on house arrest and now this…..’

After being taken into custody, Burnett allegedly kicked out the rear tail light of the squad car and damaged the interior handle.

She was charged with five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of contempt of court — libel/slander — resistance to order and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.

Not immediately clear is what compelled the woman to continually break the self quarantine order and put so many people’s lives at potential risk?

Burnett remained held in Louisville Metro Corrections.