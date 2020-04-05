Joseph Bostain Tennessee boy w/ cystic fibrosis beats coronavirus after two week battle. How a six year old boy beat the odds.

‘I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior, and I beat COVID-19.’

Those are the words as told by six-year-old Clarksville, Tennessee boy, Joseph Bostain after the child afflicted with a genetic disorder managed to beat the odds and make a full recovery from the novel coronavirus that has plagued the world.

Bostain, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, was first diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks ago, after coming down with a fever and cough.

That was on top of him having to deal with his genetic condition which causes the body to produce thick and sticky mucus that can clog the lungs and obstruct the pancreas.

The boy’s condition, coupled with coronavirus which affects the respiratory system makes for a deadly combination as COVID-19 is known to be most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health issues.

Six year old boy diagnosed with COVID-19:

Told Joseph in a video posted on his mother, Sabrina Bostain’s Facebook page, ‘Thank you for all the cards and the prayers and the gifts. I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior, and I beat COVID-19.’

Joseph’s mother Sabrina first posted about her son’s positive coronavirus diagnosis on March 20- after having tested positive for the virus at Monroe Carroll Jr. Children’s Hospital and subsequently quarantined at the family home.

She said his early symptoms included a fever, cough and fatigue.

‘Okay so I got the confirmed call from Vanderbilt today that Joseph is positive for COVID19! He has had fever and cough and is tired! He is immune compromised from his Cystic Fibrosis! Just say some prayers! The Health Department has already called and we r on a two week quarantine!’ she wrote.

‘I was told bc I am immune compromised that I didn’t need to have direct contact with Joseph! We have wonderful care providers and most importantly we have a MIGHTY GOD!! Stay well and wash and sanitize and please if u are sick stay home and away from elderly and those who u know are immune compromised!!’

Sabrina asked for prayers for her son and pleaded for the public to follow social distancing guidelines.

Determination to beat COVID-19:

COVID-19 is the most deadly those with underlying health issues, including cystic fibrosis.

Coronavirus attacks the lungs, leading to shortness of breath and respiratory failure.

Throughout her son’s two-week isolation, Sabrina gave regular updates on her son’s condition.

Posted Sabrina on March 26, ‘Joseph had a rough evening last night. We wound up with fever that is controlled by Tylenol and coughed miserably all night long and found no comfort!’ she wrote. ‘Today he will spend his day doing nothing but totally resting! He is still smiling and in great spirits!!’

On March 28, she said that his fever broke.

‘Joseph had a good nights sleep with reduced cough! We are having incontinence with bowels and a cough but cough seems to be calming down! We are on the home stretch of this virus and the fever free countdown can begin!

’13 days left and we will be past COVID 19!! I am praying for everyone to stay healthy and well and I thank every single person who has prayed and cheered Joseph on!’

On April 2, Sabrina posted the good news over Joseph’s recovery, ‘Today Joseph can tell you how he is doing himself!’

Come Sunday afternoon, over 333,227 cases of coronavirus contractions had been recorded in the United States, with over 9,540 deaths.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued statewide stay-at-home order to try and slow the spread of the virus.

The state had 3,633 cases on Sunday, with a total of 44 deaths.