Dyker Heights stabbing: Khaled Ahmad staying w/ his father during coronavirus pandemic, knives his father, dismembers him and eats various body parts.

A Brooklyn, NY man holed up in the house with his father during the coronavirus pandemic is alleged to have stabbed his father to death on Wednesday, ‘badly mutilating’ his dad, including by disemboweling him, and possibly eating various body parts police and sources said.

Upon murdering his 57 year old father at their Dyker Heights home, Khaled Ahmad, 26, ran into a bagel shop circa 4.30 a.m and told two officers about the slaying.

‘I killed my father,’ Ahmad told them, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

After the son’s alleged admission, officers performed a wellness check at the two-family brick home on 84th Street near 14th Avenue, where they they found Imad Ahmad, 57, unresponsive, mutilated, and with multiple stab wounds.

Officers surveying the ‘grizzly’ crime scene told sources that body parts belonging to the father remained un-accounted for.

A police report described the father’s body as ‘dismembered and eviscerated,’ according to authorities. Sources told the nypost that Khaled Ahmad severed his father’s arms and part of his head in addition to disemboweling him. A large kitchen knife was reportedly recovered from the scene.

Screaming from the crime scene was a daily occurrence:

A neighbor told cops she’d heard screaming coming from the home overnight but did nothing because it was a ‘daily occurrence,’ the sources said.

‘I know they’re a real nice, smiling family,’ said a 54-year-old neighbor via Loudlabs News NYC. ‘It’s really very strange. I feel sorry for them. Ive never seen anything. Just a very nice family.’

He added that the family lived in the neighborhood for 11 years and the father worked at a supermarket business in Queens.

‘This is a very safe neighborhood,’ said local Reem. ‘It’s one of the safest one. We have some burglaries but not very often.’

Khaled Ahmad was reportedly unemployed and had been sheltering in place at the Brooklyn home during the coronavirus lockdown. A law enforcement source told amNY.com of the son having a history of mental illness.

Khaled Ahmad was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Accounts suggest he may have been sent to a psychiatric hospital before his arraignment.