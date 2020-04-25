Dimitri Diatchenko dead: Chernobyl Diaries actor mystery death after found at his Daytona Beach, Florida home. Had been in good health.

Chernobyl Diaries actor Dimitri Diatchenko has been found dead inside his Florida residence. He died at age 52.

Notice of the star’s death came after family asked police to perform a welfare check on Wednesday after not having from him for several days, TMZ reports.

The star, who was born in San Francisco, is best know for his role in the 2012 movie Chernobyl Diaries. What promised to be a booming Hollywood career seemingly took a backseat following a 2014 animal cruelty incident involving his then girlfriend- more on that report below.

TMZ cited the actor’s brother who said family ‘believes Dimitri died late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.’

His body was found inside his home in Daytona Beach, Florida, after the family had tried many times to contact him.

The star’s brother told the site that Dimitri’s death was not related to the novel coronavirus. There have been over 800 deaths in Florida from COVID-19.

Dimitri was in good shape and health, according to his brother. The actor’s family has been ‘blindsided’ by Dimitri’s death.

There also were reportedly no signs of foul play.

His body is in the coroner’s office and the cause of death is ‘pending the medical examiner’s investigation,’ the site also claimed. It remained unclear if the actor may have committed suicide.

Actor downfall after cruelty to former girlfriend pet rabbit:

Dimitri seemingly tarnished his career and public image after having been charged with killing and cooking his ex girlfriend’s pet rabbit in December, 2014 after sending her photos of the act threatening to do the same thing to her. The ‘incident’ followed after the man had been asked by the former girlfriend to move out.

The actor was charged with felony counts of cruelty to an animal with use of a knife and making criminal threats and had faced up to four years and eight months jail.

Dimitri was born in San Francisco to a Ukranian father and Swedish mother according to the actor’s bio.

The actor attended Newton North High School in Massachusetts and graduated from Florida State University in 1996.

His first tole was in the 1997 film GI Jane which starred Demi Moore and was directed by Ridley Scott.

After the film he moved to Los Angeles, landing a role with Jennifer Garner in Alias.

He was also in the films Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Get Smart.

The 2012 thriller Chernobyl Diaries is what he is best known for. The actor played Yuri, a Ukrainian tour guide.

The movie was about a group of tourists who follow Yuri to the town of Pripyat, Ukraine, once home to workers at the nearby Chernobyl nuclear power plant but abandoned after the 1986 nuclear disaster.

They then find out that they are not alone in the ghost town.

He also did voice work for the video game Medal of Honor: European Assault. His last on camera acting role was as Janko Kolar on the show Murder In The First with Taye Diggs.

In 2017 he voiced the character of Vulko on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

It remained unclear whether the actor had been working consistently up to his death.