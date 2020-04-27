Dillian Weaver and Angelina Peluso Pennsylvania teen couple hire hitman to kill stepdad after catching them in bed.

How using the pretense of sexual assault can have dire consequences…

A Pennsylvania teen couple have been accused of plotting to kill the girl’s stepfather after he caught them sleeping together.

Dillian Mikel Weaver, 19, of Williamsport, and Angelina Grace Peluso, 16, of Trout Run, are alleged to have tried recruiting a hitman to kill Howard Blackburn, according to PennLive, citing police.

Upset over Blackburn’s reaction to catching them in bed together on Thursday morning, Peluso allegedly lied to Weaver over Snapchat, claiming her stepfather sexually assaulted her, according to an arrest affidavit.

Weaver, disconcerted over the allegations, reached out to another woman on Snapchat about his desire to have Blackburn killed by somebody.

‘He gets off work at 5:30 so we’d have to be there before him and get him as soon as he gets out of his truck before he goes inside. We need to cover our faces … they have cameras there,’ Weaver texted the woman, according to the affidavits.

‘Just gotta take his body and dispose of him somewhere. So he’s never heard from..or found,’ Weaver wrote.

The woman directed Weaver to a possible hitman. Weaver contacted the unidentified man and detailed the scheme to kill Blackburn, the report said.

‘I just need him gone and no questions asked yk?’ Weaver told the man, according to the affidavits.

But later Thursday night, the man notified authorities, saying he thought the murder-for-hire plot was a joke.

‘Baby I need you to tell me that it’s OK if this happens to him. Like you’re OK with him dying.

On Friday, the possible-hitman-turned-informant told Weaver another man, who could provide a gun, wanted to meet in person, according to the affidavits.

The informant and an undercover cop picked up Weaver Friday, where the boyfriend was recorded saying he wanted Blackburn dead.

The affidavits also contain the following conversation between Weaver and Peluso, taken from a screenshot:

Weaver: ‘Baby I need you to tell me that it’s OK if this happens to him. Like you’re OK with him dying. I need confirmation msg as soon as you can about this.’

Peluso: ‘Yes baby. I have zero affection for him. We’ve talked about it. I just don’t want to lose you is my concern that’s all.’

Upon the teen’s arrests, Peluso told investigators it was Weaver’s idea to kill her stepfather and that she was on board with it, the charges state. She later claimed she did not mean it, she just wanted him hurt, police said.

Weaver and Peluso have since been charged with criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and criminal use of a communication device.