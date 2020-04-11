Why? Peekskill man arrested for slashing tires of 22 cars parked outside...

Could it be any more sadder and despicable …?

A man has been arrested after allegedly slashing the tires of 22 vehicle parked outside of a Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt, New York, parking lot.

In a press release, New York State Police said it had arrested Daniel R. Hall, 29, of Peekskill over the Friday morning ‘incident’. Cops said Hall also allegedly had a small amount of PCP on him.

‘We were shocked to hear of this incident, especially at this time when our employees are working tirelessly and courageously through this crisis,’ New York-Presbyterian Hospital told TIME in a statement. The hospital said it would pay for the damages.

Car owners came across slashed tires after finishing an overnight shift.

The act of vandalism occurred after police and fire workers had stood Thursday evening outside the hospital praising medical professionals for their work fighting COVID-19. ‘What our hospital is focusing on today is the beautiful tribute given by our first responders,’ the hospital’s statement said.

Hall was arraigned and given sent to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail. He’s scheduled to appear before Peekskill Court on May 18.

Not immediately clear is why the arrested man allegedly targeted healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic who continue to risk their lives and are forced to deal with shortages and compromised circumstances as hospitals struggle to deal with staggering contractions across the US, particularly NY state.