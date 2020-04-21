: About author bio at bottom of article.

Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly kills self after drug addiction & domestic...

Ashley Mattingly suicide: Ex Playboy Playmate who struggled w/ drug & alcohol addiction & domestic violence issues kills self. Leaves behind suicide note.

Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly has died after committing suicide after battling substance and alcohol abuse. She was 33 years old.

Mattingly’s twin siblings, brother Billy and sister Christy, announced the news of her passing on social media this weekend.

TMZ reported Mattingly taking her own life on Wednesday at her home in Austin, Texas, and leaving a suicide note, the contents of which have not been made public.

Mattingly’s body was discovered by police three days later after a friend called 911 on Friday to request a welfare check after not hearing from her in several days.

‘I love you and will miss you everyday,’ Christy Mattingly Deweese posted on Facebook on Sunday, ‘Fly high sister, I know you are the most gorgeous angel in heaven!’

The ex-Playmate’s family told the gossip site she had struggled with substance abuse and alcoholism, but was trying to get her life in order.

Mattingly settled in Austin about two years ago, and in recent months she’d adopted a golden retriever puppy named Miss Jean to keep her company. The dog is now staying with relatives.

Turbulent existence both in front and behind the spot light:

Since being named Playboy’s Miss March 211, Mattingly led a troubled life marked by misfortune.

In 2012, she was the victim of domestic violence when her ex-boyfriend, former Prison Break star Lane Garrison, was caught on surveillance video slapping her in the face at her Beverly Hills apartment.

Garrison argued after his arrest that Mattingly had grabbed his cell phone and his was reaching to retrieve it.

After spending two months in jail, Garrison pleaded no contest to a charge of domestic battery and was sentenced to probation, counseling and a fine.

As of Monday afternoon, the former actor has not commented on his ex-girlfriend’s passing.

Mattingly herself had a run-in with the law in 2016, when TMZ reported that she was charged with DUI counts after driving her custom golf cart into four parked cars.

Not immediately clear was the nature of Ashley Mattingly’s suicide death.