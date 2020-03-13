Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus. Canada Prime Minister wife to be isolated while Justin Trudeau remains healthy.

And yet another famous person now diagnosed with the potentially deadly virus…

In the latest installment of the newly declared pandemic that knows no bounds, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office confirmed Thursday night in a tweeted statement.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 44, started feeling sick late Wednesday, shortly after getting back to Canada from a London speaking engagement. She tested positive Thursday and will remain in isolation for the time being, a spokesman said.

‘First I’d like to say a big thank you to all of you who have reached out to me asking how I’m doing,’ she said in a statement. ‘Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon.’

‘Being at quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.’

Justin Trudeau is understood to be in good health with no symptoms according to a spokesperson. That said, as a precaution, the Canadian prime minister will also isolate himself for two weeks.

The Prime Minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow the National Post reports.

Trudeau is understood to have had several meetings via phone and video conference with various world leaders discussing the pandemic that continues to grip the world.

North America grappling with world pandemic COVID-19:

Canada has a well-equipped public health system to deal with the spread of COVID-19. Whether the same can necessarily be said for the United States remains unclear.

Latest interventions in the hope of stemming the virus include the cancellation of public events. President Trump also enforced ravel bans, with all flights from Europe (except the UK) banned from Friday, midnight. Further actions include the closing of schools, colleges and universities which are holding classes online only. In NYC, Broadway is suspending shows as authorities race to combat and contain the global coronavirus outbreak.

As of Thursday morning, more than 1,300 cases had been confirmed in the United States and at least 42 deaths were blamed on the virus. There have been more than 126,000 cases worldwide, and more than 4,600 people have died. The vast majority of cases are mild, and almost half of those infected have recovered.