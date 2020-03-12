Tom Hanks & wife Rita Wilson diagnosed w/ Coronavirus while staying at same Australian venue building infected Chinese national national stayed.

A Hollywood nightmare. Actor Tom Hanks, 63, and wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, they revealed Wednesday evening according to a an Instagram post.

The couple made the shocking announcement from Australia‘s Gold Coast where the Oscar-winner is filming for an untitled Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley film produced by Warner Bros.

Hanks in his post, revealed he and Rita experienced symptoms including the common cold, body aches and chills before deciding to get tested.

‘Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.’

‘Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?’ Hanks wrote.

‘We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!’

The actor shared a picture of what appears to be a medical waste basket and a latex glove in a hospital.

Hanks touched down in Gold Coast on January 26 for the film, which is still in pre-production meaning cameras have not started rolling yet.

He was rumored to be staying at Peppers Broadbeach, the very same building where a 44-year-old Chinese national, who later became one of Australia’s first cases of coronavirus, was staying, according to The Advertiser.

That man was rushed to the hospital on January 28 and was confirmed to have the virus on January 29. He had recently returned from Wuhan and was traveling with his wife and child and was staying at the Oracle building, but was not a guest at Peppers Broadbeach hotel, which is located in the same building.

‘We have been closely monitoring the situation and have implemented additional hygiene procedures, including cleaning and disinfection as outlined by the authorities,’ Hotel group Accor said in a statement at the time.

Hank and Rita’s son Chet Hanks shared an Instagram video Wednesday night saying his parents are doing well despite their diagnosis.

‘Yeah, it’s true. My parents got Coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine, they’re not even that sick,’ Hanks assured.

‘They’re not worried about it, they’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously,’ he added.

‘But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes but I think it’s all going to be alright but I appreciate it and just, everybody stay safe out there. Much love.’

Australia has more than 120 cases confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In Queensland, where Gold Coast is located, there are currently 20 other confirmed cases of coronavirus and almost 3,000 people in self-isolation at home. News of the Hanks’ contraction follows the World Health Organization deeming the COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Concerns raised for individuals who spent time with Hollywood actor and wife:

Hanks and Wilson have been visited several cities in Australia this month, making stops in Sydney, Brisbane, and Bondi Beach, while being based in Gold Coast.

Just last week on Thursday March 5 Rita Wilson performed at the Emporium Hotel in Brisbane, Australia at her sold out concert where her husband of 32 years and their 24-year-old son Truman attended.

Then on Saturday March 7 the family traveled to Sydney for a performance at the Utzon Room.

On Saturday Hanks shared a snap enjoying the view at Bondi Beach in New South Wales. That same day Wilson shared a picture posing in front of the Sydney Opera House.

‘Oh, Sydney You are beautiful and @sydneyoperahouse you made a dream come true tonight. Performing at this iconic place is unlike any other. And, the warmth of the audience made me feel so welcome. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.’

Throughout the trip Hanks and Wilson have greeted fans and posed for pictures and selfies. Having said that, reports have told of the virus generally making its way with more than 15 minutes contact with infected parties.