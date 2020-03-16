Newport Police Department Oregon toilet paper coronavirus crises leads to local police asking residents to stop calling 911 after running out of sanitation paper.

The Newport Police Department Oregon toilet paper coronavirus fiasco has finally arrived at your doorstep…

A police department in Oregon is urging people not to call 911 if they’ve run out of toilet paper following an increased spate of ’emergency calls’ after locals complaining of limited to zero availability of the sanitary paper.

The Newport Police Department overwhelmed with calls, took to Facebook remonstrating consumers as shoppers across the country continue to flock to supermarkets to stock up on supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic that has put much of the world on edge.

“It’s hard to believe that we even have to post this. Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper. You will survive without our assistance,” NPD posted.

But there’s more.

The department then offered numerous alternatives if people couldn’t find their ‘favorite soft, ultra plush two-ply citrus scented tissue.’

‘[T]here are always alternatives to toilet paper. Grocery receipts, newspaper, cloth rags, lace, cotton balls, and that empty toilet paper roll sitting on the holder right now,’ the message read.

Continuing, ‘Plus, there are a variety of leaves you can safely use. Mother Earth News magazine will tell you how to make your own wipes using fifteen different leaves. When all else fails, you have magazine pages. Start saving those catalogs you get in the mail that you usually toss into the recycle bin. be resourceful. Be patient. There is a TP shortage. This too shall pass. Just don’t call 9-1-1. We cannot bring you toilet paper.’

Many aspects of American life have been reordered as the country has dealt with trying to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Over the past week, images of empty shelves in grocery stores have become a common sight as people rushed to stock up on food and cleaning supplies. Some stores have started implementing sales restrictions of only a limited number of items per person.

Newport is a two-hour drive southwest of Portland. It remained unclear if toilet paper was available in the nearby town….