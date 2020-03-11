Why? Minnesota mom drags son, 11, out of bed throws him off...

Itayvia Lloyd St Paul, Minnesota mother arrested for dragging 11 year old son from bed as he slept and throwing him off 4th floor balcony. No known motive.

Why decline? A St Paul, Minnesota mother has admitted to dragging her 11-year-old son out of bed as the boy slept before throwing him from the balcony of their fourth-floor apartment, cops say.

Itayvia D. Lloyd, 33, was charged Tuesday with two counts of assault on a peace officer. Police said she tried to punch one officer and was spitting in the face of another as they took her to the Ramsey County jail for booking following Monday’s incident.

Of note, Minnesota CBS reported the woman yet to be charged in the Monday attack on her child.

WCCO – CBS Minnesota reported responding officers finding the boy conscious and heavily breathing, with doctors saying the child was expected to survive.

Sustained injuries included at least one broken leg, a fractured jaw and head injuries, police said.

The boy is estimated to have fallen 40 feet – TwinCities Pioneer Press reports.

Prosecutors continued to review the case:

A resident of the St. Paul apartment called police Monday morning circa 8.40am believing the child had jumped from the balcony. Officers found the boy on the ground in the building’s courtyard with significant injuries, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.

Lloyd admitted that she dragged the boy from his bunk bed and threw him over the balcony, but did not explain why, Linders said.



A 6-year-old sibling in the home appeared to be unharmed.

Lloyd’s bail was set at $10,000 and she was due in court Wednesday.

Online court records do not list an attorney who can comment on her behalf. Prosecutors are still reviewing the case, Ramsey County Attorney’s spokesman Dennis Gerhardstein said.