Christopher Dale Rockey, aka ‘Dysfunctional Rockey,’ accused of trapping woman at Adams County home for weeks while assaulting her daily.

A Colorado man nicknamed ‘Monster’ is alleged to have trapped a woman at an Adams County home for weeks while assaulting her almost daily along with threatening her with various weapons.

Christopher Dale Rockey, also known as ‘Dysfunctional Rockey,’ following his arrest earlier this week faced was booked on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment, and menacing — all felonies — along with having ‘multiple outstanding warrants,’ the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook release.

The sheriff’s office said the woman reported being assaulted and repeatedly strangled until managing to escape the home on Wednesday and running to a neighbor’s for help, the Denver Channel reported. Deputies responded to the call and found the woman with multiple injuries.

The victim told how Rockey, 34, was inside the Strasburg home and likely armed. Deputies surrounded the home and called for the heavily tattooed suspect to come out, only to refuse.

Prior criminal history unknown along with imprisonment of victim motives:

It wasn’t until the sheriff’s office SWAT team arrived that Rockey surrendered without incident.

Authorities have yet to say what motivated the man and whether the woman knew her abductor and how he came to target his victim. Not immediately clear what other prior outstanding warrants the suspect had.

A court date had been scheduled for Friday morning while Rockey remained held without bond at the Adams County Detention Center.