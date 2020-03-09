Brian Marksberry Texas Good Samaritan shot and killed after pursuing suspect who pulled gun on his girlfriend at Deerbrook Mall in Humble only to be killed by gunman.

A father of two young boys has been shot and killed after seeking to intervene after a woman had a gun pulled on her at a Texas parking lot mall — only for the Good Samaritan to end up being shot by the assailant himself.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at the Deerbrook Mall in Humble, Texas, when officers were alerted to a disturbance in the mall’s parking lot involving a man reportedly pulling a gun on a woman he was with.

The incident started out as a ‘domestic dispute’ between the suspect and his girlfriend. The man was accused by police of pulling out the gun in the Sears parking lot – Click2 Houston reports.

Upon police arriving on the scene, the suspect ran, with Brian Marksberry of New Caney who had witnessed the episode along with his wife, deciding to give chasee.

”Somebody’s gotta get this guy”… That’s exactly what he said. ‘Somebody’s gotta get him,” the man’s wife recalled the Good Samaritan saying, according to KTRK.

The suspect allegedly took off on foot, with Marksberry chasing after him. But when Marksberry caught up with the suspect, the man fired on and hit the father of two.

Officers then began firing on the suspect who had just shot Marksberry, striking him as well.

Marksberry was rushed to Kingwood Hospital where both he and the man who shot him later died from the injuries they suffered in the shootout.

‘I know he had a heart of gold and he helped anywhere he could but today just shouldn’t have been the day,’ said Jacqueline Marksberry, the victim’s mother.

‘I just miss him,’ she continued. ‘And now I’m not going to get the phone call every day that I always got … My baby’s gone.’

Marksberry was a son, a brother, a husband and a father to two young children, just 3 and 8-years-old.

‘He was the best father anybody could ever want,’ his mother said. ‘He loved his children. He always went out, done things with them, played ball … I’m never going to see him again.’