Ashley Blizzard Oklahoma mother under the influence arrested after driving over her 11 year old son who tried to stop her with her two year old son in the front seat.

An Oklahoma woman has been accused of running over her 11-year-old son, then driving off with her toddler, while high on drugs.

Rogers County deputies say Ashley Blizzard‘s husband told her not to drive, but she started to leave anyway. An arrest affidavit reveals the woman’s eldest son on Friday trying to stop his mother by opening the driver’s door and grabbing the steering wheel. The force of the car backing up knocked him to the ground, with Blizzard running over the boy’s hands as she drove off- newson6 reports.

Upon deputies pulling Blizzard over shortly after, officers told of finding the woman’s 2-year-old toddler son in the front seat with no type of restraint.

But there’s more.

Officers according to the arrest affidavit also observed the toddler standing on what appeared to be a broken meth pipe – FOX23 reports.

Bingo you win!

Blizzard of Foyil was booked into the Rogers County Jail on complaints of child endangerment, child abuse, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Not immediately clear was how the drug afflicted mother continued to retain custody of her two children.