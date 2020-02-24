: About author bio at bottom of article.

Nathan Robinson & Sara Robinson Portsmouth Virginia couple & their three children killed along with 77 year old wrong way driver after crashing into their vehicle along Georgia I-95.

Six people, including three children, were killed this weekend in a head-on collision after an elderly man was driving the wrong way on a Georgia interstate freeway.

The Georgia State Patrol in a release said the incident occurred around 2.05am, Sunday morning on Interstate 95 in Liberty County, near the Exit 76 on-ramp.

Officials told Fox News that a 77-year-old man driving a Lexus RX350 with Florida license plates was traveling the wrong direction in the left lane of the interstate.

The Lexus then collided into a Nissan Rogue with Virginia tags carrying a female driver, a male passenger and the couple’s three children inside.

Both the elderly man and the five victims inside the Nissan died at the scene.

WTOC identified the victims in the SUV as Nathan Robinson, 37, Sara Robinson, 41, of Portsmouth and the couple’s three children, seven-year-old Stephen Robinson, 12-year-old Rebecca Robinson and four year-old Alexander Robinson.

The Robinsons were en route to Florida to visit family when the collision took place.

The elderly driver has not been identified yet.

Lookout advisory issued for for white Lexus traveling southbound in a northbound lane:

Authorities say that everyone was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and the 77 year old driver was not impaired.

The Midway Fire Department were forced to extract the victims from the vehicles.

Prior to the crash, Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Jason Colvin said that a ‘lookout advisory’ had been issued by the Liberty City 911 around 2am for a white Lexus traveling southbound in a northbound lane.

Deputies were en route to Interstate 95 to stop the vehicle when they received a call about the crash. It remained unclear how the 77 year old driver came to be driving the wrong way.

The crash closed down all northbound lanes of the interstate until around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The incident remained under investigation.

Come Sunday evening, a vigil was held for the Robinson family outside their Virginia home.