Sergey Kazakov & Alina Yumasheva Russian parents who forced 8 year old boy to kneel on buckwheat up to 9 hours at a time sentenced 6 years jail for child crimes.

A mother and stepfather of an eight-year-old Russian boy forced to kneel on buckwheat, sometimes up to 9 hours a day have been jailed according to reports.

Sergey Kazakov, 35, according to local reports was found guilty of child welfare offenses and sentenced to four-and-a-half-years prison.

The ‘sadistic’ father according to prosecutors punished the boy for ‘running away from home and stealing money’ by making him kneel – sometimes naked – for up to nine hours at a time on the grain, causing seeds to take root in his bloodied knees.

The crop had to be surgically removed under general anesthetic at a hospital in Omsk, Russia.

The boy’s mother Alina Yumasheva, 27, also received jail time after admitting to approving of the punishment which was inflicted on ten consecutive days in May 2019 and other times.

Kazakov, a computer programming entrepreneur also filmed himself kicking the boy and pulling his hair while he was kneeling.

Yumasheva was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison for her involvement.

The pair were fined a total of £4,825 which must be paid to the boy, the dailymail reports.

Отчим пытал ребенка, заставляя стоять коленками на гречке в Омске https://t.co/DohFEhAdFo — Furfuroll (@Furfuroll) December 15, 2019

Child lived in silent misery wishing for normal family before managing to flee:

The eight-year-old had been living with his mother until her trial and now has been sent to an orphanage.

Told, Lyudmila Sharapova, a nurse at the hospital to the court: ‘It is the first time in my 43 years work that I have seen such injuries.

‘The wounds were infected, the buckwheat had been embedded into his skin for several days.

‘It was horrific. The mother should beg her son to forgive her until the end of her life.

‘When I was cleaning up his wounds, he asked me: “Auntie, will you put me into a normal family now?”‘

A neighbor who saw the wounds said: ‘There was no skin on his knees, just raw meat.’

Yumasheva claimed that she and Kazakov discovered the form of punishment on the internet and inflicted it on the child after he was late home from school and playing outside.

Told the mother via Russia’s Komsomolskaya Pravda: ‘I checked on it myself and set up an experiment.

‘I knelt on it. It didn’t hurt me. So he (Kazakov) was allowed to apply this punishment.’

But there’s more.

Child pled to be with normal family:

The couple also starved the boy for up to four days at a time, state investigators claim.

Kazakov told police he had inflicted the punishment once but several more deleted videos were traced on his phone, say investigators.

The boy’s ordeal came to light after fleeing the family home and pleading with a female neighbor to get him ‘a normal family’.

The neighbor called in doctors after observing the child’s horrific wounds on his knees.

However, after one month in hospital, the boy was returned into her care, say Russian reports.

This was despite the boy pleading with his nurse in hospital: ‘Will you send me to live in a good family now?’

The child’s class teacher Olga Pidzhakova said the boy was academically bright but believed that the boy had been ‘too scared’ to complain.

‘He is a good, positive child,’ she said. ‘His mother constantly attends parental meetings, comes if I call.

‘He is always clean, and neatly dressed.

‘Neither I, nor other teachers or children were even aware that he was being bullied at home. It is only now that I find out he was simply afraid to complain to us.’

The case has since raised questions as to how some families raise boys in Russia and society’s apparent indifference to their suffering.