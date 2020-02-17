: About author bio at bottom of article.

James Jones charged in murder of Cassia Renee Duval seven month pregnant Goldsboro North Carolina girlfriend and their unborn child.

A North Carolina man has been charged with murdering his seven-months pregnant girlfriend after she was found shot dead in a crashed car according to reports.

James Isaac Jones, 33, was charged on Thursday over the murder of his 29-year-old girlfriend Cassia Renee Duval and their unborn daughter.

Duval’s body was found in her car which had crashed in a ditch in Wayne County, south-east of Raleigh, on January 29.

Authorities say Duval, who is the daughter of a homicide investigator in Virginia, was run off the road and died from a gunshot wound the Bristol Herald Courier reports, citing the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman’s boyfriend was arrested two weeks after his Duval’s body was found.

Suspect told camera crews he was too distraught to speak on live TV:

Upon the victim’s body being found, Jones told CBS17 that he was too distraught to be interviewed – while saying the couple had been excited about being parents.

Jones and Duval, who lived together and dated for about eight years, had planned to name their daughter Aspen.

Prior to his arrest, Jones had described his girlfriend as, ‘energetic, goofy, athletic and fearless’.

Duval’s family expressed relief about Jones being charged in both her murder and that of the unborn child.

‘It does bring me some relief,’ the victim’s father, David Duval said, adding he wasn’t surprised his daughter’s boyfriend was allegedly behind it.

‘Just because… the majority of the time it’s someone you know’, the father told via WYCB.

‘It’s been a nightmare. The worst part that I have seen is, I have the same job as the investigators down there and I’ve worked these death scenes and it’s just, to comprehend that being your daughter and granddaughter.’

Unclear is what motivated Jones in allegedly seeking to kill Duval and presumably the couple’s child as well.

Cassia Duval remembered:

Duval, who worked as a manager for a Waffle House, was also heavily involved in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

‘She had a passion for her work place and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu family. Her love of the gym, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and competition showed her life and personality the best,‘ an obituary for Duval read.

Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of murder of an unborn child. He is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center.

Duval’s funeral was held in Virginia earlier this month.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help with funeral expenses as of late Sunday night (EST) had raised $4,400 of a $6,000 goal.