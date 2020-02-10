Brandon Clark pleads guilty in murder of Bianca Devins teen social media star – which saw him post images of her body on Instagram.

An upstate NY man accused of murdering teenage social media star Bianca Devins pleaded guilty on Monday, according to a new report.

Brandon Andrew Clark, 21, of Cicero, entered the new plea on Monday — with the understanding that he could face 25 years to life behind bars, Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara told Syracuse.com.

Clark had initially pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the July slaying and was scheduled to go to trial later this month.

Clark — who was a friend of Devins, then 17 — but not romantically involved, according to the victim’s family and police — ‘flipped out’ when the influencer kissed another man at a Queens concert July 13.

Early the next morning, the couple drove back up to Utica, where Clark allegedly slit Devins’ throat with a large knife.

He then posted a gruesome photo to Instagram of himself with Devins’ body — as well as another photo of his bleeding neck after he cut his own throat after attempting to kill himself.

apparently something is spreading like wildfire right now on instagram. brandon andrew clark, heyjuliet on **instagram** murdered his girlfriend, bianca and apparently attempted suicide and failed condolences to the victim and family instagram needs to delete those sick stories pic.twitter.com/IGAwvpbyep — Tony Trotmann 🧢 (@TonyTrotmann) July 15, 2019

At the end of January, Clark was charged with turning a toothbrush into a shank while in jail.

In court, Clark apologized for his actions, telling Judge Michael Dwyer that he was making the plea because he did not want to put Devin’s family through the experience of seeing the evidence in the case.

He told the judge Bianca Devins ‘didn’t deserve what happened to her.’

‘I think I need to realize what I did I can’t undo, as much as I want to,’ Clark said in court. ‘I have to face it.’

District Attorney Scott McNamara responded, saying he was happy with the outcome because it would have been a very disturbing trial. McNamara said prosecutors had about 15 minutes of video leading up to and including Bianca being murdered that they won’t have to show to a jury.

McNamara called the video the most disturbing video he’s seen in his more that 27 years in office.

Sentencing for Clark is set for April 6.