Vivek Subramani Drexel medical student falls to his death after jumping between rooftops early Saturday morning after having drinks earlier with fraternity group.

A 23-year-old medical student fell to his death in the early hours of Saturday morning after trying to jump between two building rooftops in North Philadelphia, according to reports.

Witnesses said Vivek Subramani, a third-year Drexel College of Medicine student, was jumping between rooftops when he missed and fell two stories down, hitting his head on the concrete, Fox 29 reported.

Subramani was discovered face down in a pool of his own blood. Witnessed tried giving the unresponsive man CPR until medics arrived, KYW-TV added.

Subramani was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Of disconcert, witnesses told police Subramani had been part of a group who’d been drinking at a fraternity event earlier in the evening.

Subramani was with two other students when he fell. It wasn’t immediately clear if all three were part of a fraternity club.

Police however, pending toxicology tests did not say whether narcotics or foul play were involved.

According to Subramani’s Facebook page, he graduated from Drexel University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences before entering medical school there. He attended South Brunswick High School in New Jersey.

Is Drexel fraternity complicit in medical student’s falling death?

News of the 23 year old’s death led to school officials making a statement.

‘On behalf of the entire Drexel community, I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of Vivek. There are no words to express the sense of loss when any young life is cut so short, and especially for someone with so much promise,’ Drexel President John Fry said in a statement.

Subramani was a member of the Sigma Beta Rho fraternity, which described him as a ‘bright, young and caring man who was so close to achieving his dreams of becoming a doctor.’

‘He would always brighten up any room he walked into and was more than a friend to those who knew him,’ the fraternity wrote on a GoFund Me page to raise money for his family.

Neither the school or his fraternity addressed witness claims he’d been drinking earlier in the evening.

Not immediately understood is how the medical student came to be jumping between rooftops and whether this judgement was clouded by the ingestion of substances or alcohol.

Authorities are now awaiting the return of of toxicology tests.