Silvio Horta suicide death: How a string of recent disappointments led to Ugly Betty creator shooting himself dead in a Miami motel room.

The creator of hit TV show, Ugly Betty, has been found dead- the result of an apparent suicide in a Miami motel room.

Notice of Silvio Horta’s death came on Tuesday, after the 45 year old creative director died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Variety reports.

Silvio was best known for his work as the creator of the popular ABC show, Ugly Betty, starring, America Ferrara. The show ran from 2006 to 2010 and ran for four seasons.

Silvio served as Ugly Betty’s show-runner and head writer.

Ugly Betty picked up two Golden Globes during its run, one for Best Comedy Series and the other for America, Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

People were asking me, ‘aren’t you happy?’

Along with lead, America Ferrara, the series also saw Vanessa Williams, Eric Mabius, and Ana Ortiz star. Salma Hayek was one of the executive producers.

‘I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death,’ Ferrara said in an Instagram tribute to Silvio on Tuesday.

‘His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.’

Silvio got his big break in 2000 with his screenplay, Urban Legend. The mystery crime thriller went on to make $72.5 million at the box office.

In 2001 he created The Chronicle for the Syfy network. The series lasted for two seasons.

But it wasn’t until 2006’s Ugly Betty when Silvio become part of the cultural lexicon.

In a 2008 interview, Silvio said that the success of Ugly Betty was not all that he thought it would be.

‘My first year doing this, people would constantly ask me, “Aren’t you happy? You must be thrilled. You’ve got a hit show. You must be having the time of your life.” Well, no, I’m not. It’s all consuming,’ he said.

‘I was so exhausted by the time I got home on Friday night, I was just paralyzed. I didn’t want to go out. I didn’t want to socialize and I had so much work to do. That was it. That was my life.’

Ugly Betty was an American comedy-drama about Betty Suarez, who despite her lack of style and physical appearance, lands a job at a prestigious high fashion magazine.

Finite success and a series of dead ends:

Discussing Ferrera’s playing the role in a December 8, 2016 interview, Silvio remarked how the actress was able to affect a kind of vulnerability that connected with audiences.

Told the screenwriter: ‘I think she brought this vulnerability and this intelligence, this relatability to the role. ‘

Adding, ‘She just made her very real.’

Reflections that some 3 years plus later, probably said more about Silvio’s own state of mind and being and his ongoing struggles as a creative.

But Silvio’s success and relatability with the outside world would be finite.

While Ugly Betty managed to pick up 42 wins and 92 nominations, with Silvio able to develop multiple shows following 2010, none of his new projects were able to get to air.

The Cuban American, born in Miami, Florida, was openly gay and came out to his family as a teen at 19. It was unclear if Silvio was involved or dating at the time of his death.

Silvio’s last social media post was on June 21, 2019, when he posed with a friend while at the ArcLight cinemas in Hollywood.