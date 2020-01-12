Matthias Ajple MAGA hat assault: Florida man jailed 90 days for spitting on Trump supporter Robert Youngblood at a Florida, Vero Beach restaurant.

Wearing your political preference is becoming an haphazard past time in America….

A Florida man filmed spitting (see below) on a 67-year-old Trump supporter wearing a MAGA hat was sentenced to 90 days in Indian River County Jail, a report said.

Matthias Ajple, 43, a Democrat voter was convicted of ‘battering’ Robert Youngblood in an attack at Hurricane Grill & Wings in Vero Beach, documents obtained by The Smoking Gun show.

On Oct. 25, Ajple walked around the restaurant’s bar and told Youngblood, ‘You should go back to Russia, you f–king communist.’

Restaurant surveillance video caught Ajple striking Youngblood on the head along with spitting on him. He got into his car and drove away.

Youngblood was able to write down the license plate number of the vehicle Ajple left in, according to the arrest report. Deputies tracked him down at his home with the man charged with battery.

Ajple, who pled no-contest, will also serve 12 months of probation, pay about $700 in fines and court costs and another $155 in restitution to Youngblood.

The sentencing has led to some wondering how a man with no prior criminal conviction may have been heavily handed punished in a controversial political climate.

But there’s more.

MAGA hat becomes symbol of political and social discord in America

Youngblood has since filed a civil suit against Ajple seeking damages in excess of $15,000, The Smoking Gun reported.

The ‘incident’ is yet the latest of rolling reports of self avowed ‘liberal’ voters taking offense to the purported ‘Make America Great Again’ style of politics which has seen a rise in nationalism, anti immigration rhetoric along with a disturbing trend of increased violence against Jewish groups.

Of note, the October incident has since led to Ajpe a father of two young children and his family allegedly being threatened with death and rape according to his wife.

Tensions are likely to stay on high alert as a deeply and polarized America prepares to go back to the polls in late 2020.