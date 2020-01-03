: About author bio at bottom of article.

Kim Drawdy Colleton County South Carolina man and 9 year old daughter, Lauren shot dead by fellow deer hunters during last day of season. Investigation continues.

A 30 year old man and his nine-year-old daughter have been shot dead after they were mistaken for deer during a hunting trip in South Carolina.

Four hunters were attempting to move deer on Wednesday when Kim Drawdy and his daughter Lauren, were accidentally targeted and killed.

The two hunters were shot around 2.30pm on the last day of the hunting season across the state.

Fire rescue responded to the 911 call and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office helped clear a path through the heavy brush about half a mile off the 1600 block of Barracada Road in Walterboro.

But both victims had succumbed to their injuries, Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey told The Post and Courier.

It remained unclear whether father and daughter were wearing blaze orange safety gear as mandated by hunting protocol.

Come Thursday, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) continued to investigate the incident. Authorities had yet to say whether there were any arrests pending or whether charges would be filed against the shooter or shooters.

The victims’ autopsies are scheduled for Sunday.

Father and 9 year old daughter avid hunters according to social media:

A regard of social media revealed father and daughter being avid deer hunters.

One image on the father’s Facebook profile says: ‘Hunting isn’t just what I do it’s part of who I am.’

Other snaps show hunted deer.

Family members started a Facebook fundraiser page, to help negotiate ‘Funeral Cost for Kim and Lauren Drawdy.’

Read the page in part: ‘Kim Drawdy and his daughter Lauren where both tragically killed in a hunting accident on New Year’s Day,’

‘We are trying to raise money to help with funeral costs for both of these precious souls. Anything helps, and all prayers are appreciated.’

$1,850 raised of $35,000 had been raised by Thursday evening.

Occurring incidence of death during hunting:

South Carolina has a few hunting accidents each year, officials said.

There have been several recently near the end of deer season.

In 2019, the state had 16 hunting accidents. Eleven of those involved firearms, causing two deaths.

The other five involved tree stand accidents, such as falls, which led to one death.

‘It’s not a thing that happens a lot,’ the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said. ‘Hunting accidents are rare in general, and fatalities even more so.’

The Office will make a decision on what charges, if any, will be made upon the end of their investigations in the coming days.

