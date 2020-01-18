: About author bio at bottom of article.

North Carolina man beats school bus driver ex girlfriend in front of...

Kenneth Latrell Revels beats Laurinburg, North Carolina female school bus driver in front of 20 children as ex girlfriend fought control of moving bus.

A man has been booked with a slew of charges after boarding a school bus in North Carolina full of kids and mercilessly beating the bus driver- described as being the man’s former girlfriend.

Kenneth Latrell Revels, 46, reportedly boarded the bus unexpectedly during a stop on the female driver’s morning route Tuesday. The ‘incident’ occurred as other children were boarding the bus ABC News reports.

The female victim, a driver for Scotland County Schools, was able to keep her foot on the brake and prevent the bus from moving erratically as Revels set about pummeling the woman.

The un-named 47 year old woman was able to maintain control of the bus even after Revels at one point knocked her out of her seat and proceeded to stomp on her head.

Revels allegedly fled the scene before police could arrive. Two days passed before Revels turned himself in on Friday the Laurinburg Exchange reported.

Children left traumatized:

Laurinburg Police said at least 20 children were on board during the attack.

Revels faces a myriad of charges, including assault on a female and school employee, disorderly conduct on a school bus, violation of a protective order, entering a school bus unlawfully, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of minors.

An arrest affidavit described Revels using his hands and feet as ‘potentially deadly weapons.’

Upon his arrest, Revels was given a ‘$20,000 bond for the charges of breaking and entering, trespassing and assault on a school employee.’

All other charges were domestic, so he did not received a bond, the Laurinburg Exchange reported.

Of note, no students on the bus were injured as a result of the attack, while some students reported being left traumatized.

Revels is currently being held at the Scotland County Detention Center.

Laurinburg is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southeast of Charlotte.