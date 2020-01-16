Joyce Churchwell Berryhill High School teacher and volleyball coach in Tulsa, Oklahoma accused of having threesome with teen student and former female teacher.

A married Oklahoma high school teacher has been accused of having a threesome in her home with a then 18 year old student and a former teacher in the district, a report said.

Joyce Churchwell, a volleyball coach at Berryhill High School in Tulsa, connected with the teen via Snapchat and invited him over to her home last school year, according to News on 6, citing the local sheriff’s office.

Churchwell and the other woman, a former teacher in the district, messaged the student, stating that they were at Churchwell’s residence and that her husband was out of town, and inviting him over for a threesome, according a probable cause affidavit.

The student ‘admitted that this encounter had taken place at the teacher’s home along with another adult female — a former teacher at the district,’ Casey Roebuck, a spokeswoman for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident is alleged to have occurred mid 2019.

The matter came to police attention in December, when the school resource officer received a tip amidst rumors at school.

Churchwell turned herself in Tuesday after authorities issued a warrant for her arrest. The female educator was charged with rape.

The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16, however if the victim is between 16 and 20 years old and is a student and engages in sexual intercourse with a school system employee, it is defined as rape in state law.

Authorities believe there may be more victims. Amid the investigation, they discovered Churchwell had messaged another student, who didn’t comply.

The other adult woman who engaged in the threesome has so far not been charged in the case.

Churchwell was placed on a leave of absence, the school said in a statement.

‘The Berryhill School District takes the safety of its students very seriously and does everything it can to provide a safe learning environment.

‘The district is currently cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of these allegations and will take appropriate action when the investigation is completed.’

Churchwell remained in custody on Wednesday evening pending a cash bond of $5,000.

It remained unclear why the female educator abused her position of trust, authority and trust and sexually preyed on her alleged male victim(s).