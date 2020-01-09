: About author bio at bottom of article.

Elizabeth Espinoza of Ruskin, Florida busted with 12 kilos of cocaine worth $1.2M during traffic stop after suspicion of overt dark tint windows & nervousness.

A seemingly ‘nervous’ Florida woman pulled over in a routine traffic stop has been arrested after state troopers discovered $1.2 million worth of cocaine allegedly stuffed inside her car.

Elizabeth Espinoza, 27, was driving southbound on Interstate 75 in a 2016 red Dodge Journey on Tuesday when Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Sumter County noticed her SUV having windows that were described as being ‘too dark’, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

When they pulled her over, Espinoza, of Ruskin, became ‘overtly nervous,’ according to a news release.

Police who suspected Espinoza possibly carrying narcotics ‘promptly’ summonsed a K-9, which alerted them that drugs were inside the SUV, WFLA reports.

Bingo!

Contraband stuffed in dashboard and other voids in back of vehicle:

Investigators according to the news release found 12 kilos (26½ pounds) of cocaine — with a street value of about $1.2 million — tucked away in the dashboard and other ‘voids’ in the back of the vehicle.

Espinoza was taken to Sumter County Jail on charges including possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine.

She remained jailed in lieu of $158,000 bail as of Wednesday, records show.