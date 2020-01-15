Corey Cornutt and Savannah Grillot, Visalia, California vigilante couple arrested luring would be bikes thieves and posting beat-down on Youtube.

Because who can resist social media validation and their own vigilante stardom?

A California couple have been arrested after allegedly luring in thieves with an unguarded bicycle and then beating them with baseball bats when they tried to steal it.

Corey Cornutt, 25 and Savannah Grillot, 29, claimed they were robbed the first night they spent in their Visalia home after a burglar broke into their car. A few nights later, another burglar allegedly broke into their car again.

The couple both became hyper-vigilant and decided to take a proactive action in defending their home, using the bike as bait. After beating would be perpetrators who sought to steal the unattended, unsecured bike, Cornutt and Grillot would later post the videos to Youtube (see below).

A license to beat down?

The couple reportedly continued their crusade for months before they were finally detained by authorities for assault last week.

They inflicted non-life-threatening injuries upon four different people between July and November 2019, according to a written statement from the Visalia Police Department. Their neighbors, however, said the number of assailants was much higher.

In astatement by the department: ‘In the videos, it appears as if the suspects planted a bicycle in the front yard of their residence, unsecured, and waited for someone to try and steal the bicycle. Once someone tried to steal the bike, the suspects would rush from the house and assault the individual with a baseball bat.’

Of note, no one was arrested or charged for attempted theft because Cornutt and Grillot never made an official report to law enforcement.

Both suspects were booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.