Barry Lee Jones a Harrisburg North Carolina father becomes most hated on the internet after tackling his son’s opponent at Kannapolis HS wrestling match.

A North Carolina father has been arrested after tackling his son’s opponent during a high school wrestling match, authorities said.

Barry Lee Jones, 54, of Harrisburg was booked Saturday on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct at the competition in Kannapolis, WGHP reported.

The ‘incident’ took place at A.L. Brown High School on Saturday, January 18, 13newsnow.com reported.

Jones’ son had been facing off against an athlete from Hickory Ridge High School when the other student pulled a move that the referee deemed illegal, the report said.

The dad then was filmed (see below) charging onto the mat and tackling his son’s opponent to the floor. Other parents were seen rushing to break up the ensuing brawl.

The student wasn’t injured in the incident, police said.

Sporting etiquette in disarray:

The incident led to a flurry of social media comments, including that of Former referee Brian Barlow who posted on his Facebook page, Offside:

‘We’re now physically attacking the competition, the youth competition and so this is a different level than what I’m used to seeing, and this has to be stopped immediately.’

A spokesperson for Cabarrus County Schools released a statement saying:

“We have expectations for student decorum and sportsmanship during athletic and extra-curricular events, and our expectations for spectators are no different. The actions displayed by a spectator at the wrestling match on Jan. 18, 2020, fall far below our expectations. We do not condone his actions.”

Jones was arrested and booked at Cabarrus County Jail, where he was ordered held on a $1,000 bond, according to the report. Cause kids will be kids.