Natalia Escudero TVE Lottery Jackpot Fiasco: Spanish TV reporter for public broadcaster RTVE forced to apologize after believing herself to have won large payout and quitting live on air when in reality she only won a small percentage of payout.

Maybe next time I’ll count the paycheck before I become a national eyesore….

Becoming her own news story was Spanish TV reporter Natalia Escudero who was observed (see below) going into ecstatic jubilant meltdown mode after believing herself to have won a mutli million dollar lottery payout and resigning live on air to the bemusement of her colleagues during a report. Except it all went down hill very fast when our collective hero came to find out the next day she had in fact only won a fraction of the jackpot payout instead.

Escudero, who works for public broadcaster RTVE, started screaming on camera when the result in the 4 million euro — $4.4 million – Christmas lottery was announced, according to the BBC.

Clutching a winning ticket in the lottery known as El Gordo (The Fat One), the Spanish reporter breathlessly and exceedingly merrily – announced she was ‘not coming to work tomorrow!’

‘Natalia doesn’t work tomorrow!’ she added as she jumped for joy.

She needn’t have bothered.

It turned out the top prize is eligible to be shared among winners ( how dare they!) leading to Escudero winning the equivalent of only $5,550. Surely no chump change – but hardly the multi millions the journalist believed she had pocketed and forever (and finally…) able to leave the drudgery of her existence and quitting on the spot.

Aquí la tienes: “la reportera de La 1” de la que habla todo el mundo a estas horas. ¡Se llama Natalia Escudero! #LoteríaRTVE 🔴 Directo ➡ https://t.co/pfgTOQpaaN pic.twitter.com/58j3ACuNte — TVE (@tve_tve) December 22, 2019

‘What? Did I say I quit? I was just having fun you motherfxxxkers’. Or was she?

A sheepish Escudero later apologized on public TV, saying she regretted her actions, which she described as ‘having giving the impression’ that she was quitting her job.

Now that’s some impressive word salad kids if you ask me.

‘The last few months have been difficult for me for personal reasons, and for the first time the goddess fortune had smiled at me with a pinch,’ Escudero posted according to Spanish media.

But it gets better. Just remember word salad and the state of current journalism….

Continued our collective Spanish hero: ‘It is sad that Natalia Escudero is today [known as] the manipulative and lying journalist from RTVE,’ adding that she was being honest about taking time off because ‘I am going on holiday.’

Holiday? Couldn’t they just raise a fundraiser and give her and additional $5,550 and convince her to take permanent leave after all….?