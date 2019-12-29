: About author bio at bottom of article.

Monsey Synagogue stabbing as African American man attacks stabs 5 worshippers w/ machete at Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul home during Chanukah celebrations.

Witnesses have told of a black man stabbing multiple victims in a synagogue in the small upstate New York town of Monsey late on Saturday night.

Video posted on Twitter (see below) shows emergency vehicles and ambulances evacuating victims from a home on Forshey Road located in Rockland County moments after the attack.

That home is believed to be used as a house of worship which was being used in lieu of Chanukah celebrations. The Jerusalem Post reported the attack taking place at what is called Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul. The rabbi’s home is located next door ‘to his congregation.’

Witnesses described an African American man armed with a machete stabbing five people as they entered the synagogue.

One of the victims was stabbed up to six times VINnews reports.

All five victims were rushed to hospital, with two in critical condition.

The assailant upon stabbing his victims, then chased worshippers out of the home before fleeing in a vehicle. The vehicle’s license plate was relayed to police, who are now searching for the suspect CBS New York reports.

Developing story: Reports of a stabbing attack at a synagogue in Monsey, Rockland County, New York. The town has a large Orthodox Jewish community. Footage recorded at the scene and shared on WhatsApp by people in the community: pic.twitter.com/mOylEp0XQ0 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 29, 2019

Anti Semitic attack in Monsey

New York Targeting Jewish

People in a Synagogue pic.twitter.com/HjS17ylbg2 — AlwaysActions (@AlwaysActions) December 29, 2019

A surge in anti semitism attacks in NY:

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region said on Twitter: ‘At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles North of NYC).

‘It’s the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals.’

In a second tweet, the OJPAC added: ‘2 of the victims of the attack were taken into hospital as critical.

‘The perp’s face was partially covered with a scarf but skin showed him to be an African American.’

Monsey, a small hamlet located in Rockland County, is home to a large Orthodox Jewish community.

According to The New York Times, Rockland County’s roughly 320,000 residents are about 31 percent Jewish, which is the largest Jewish population per capita of any New York county.

Saturday’s attack follows an increased spate of anti-Semitic attacks in the New York area in recent days.

New York City’s Jewish community has been subjected to a spate of recent attacks thought to be motivated by anti-Semitism. The attacks led to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announcing beefed-up police forces in affected communities.

Around the city, police have gotten at least six seven reports this week of incidents possibly propelled by anti-Jewish bias.

The stabbings also come three weeks after four people were killed in a ‘targeted’ shooting at a Jersey City kosher supermarket that investigators believe was fueled by a ‘hatred of the Jewish people.’

Three Jews stabbed in a synagogue in Monsey tonight. An intruder came into Rabbi Rottenberg’s shul with a machete. There are no words to describe the anxiety of this moment. pic.twitter.com/F4VBhNWMpz — Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt (@avitalrachel) December 29, 2019