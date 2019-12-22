Joshua Hunsucker Gaston County, North Carolina paramedic charged w/ murdering wife with Visine eye drops to collect life insurance money. Was having affair.

A Gastonia, North Carolina man who collected $250,000 in insurance money upon his wife’s 2018 death has been arrested after allegedly poisoning her with eye drops.

Stacy Robinson Hunsucker’s death had been ruled a heart attack. She was 32 and the mother of two young children, now 5 and 6, when she died.

Joshua Lee Hunsucker, a paramedic, was charged with her murder Friday after being accused by a prosecutor of poisoning her with Visine.

A blood test ‘detected very high levels of tetrahydrozoline which is one of the active ingredients in certain eye drops,‘ Gaston County prosecutor Jordan Green said in court, Fox 46 Charlotte reported.

Green was quoted as telling the judge, ‘We believe, through the interrogation of the defendant that occurred yesterday, that he was the one that poisoned Hunsucker with Visine or a similar product.’

Hunsucker was ordered held on a $1.5 million bond.

High levels of tetrahydrozoline in the body can cause heart stoppages, WBTV reported.

Prosecutors believe life insurance money was the motive for the crime.

Deceased’s mother suspected son in law having affair:

The North Carolina Department of Insurance opened a fraud case after Stacy’s mother Suzie Robinson reported her suspicions about the death in May, the Gaston Gazette reported.

A search warrant affidavit says that her suspicions were based on her belief that Hunsicker was having an affair during the marriage.

Two weeks before Stacy’s death, local media had reported the arrest of a South Carolina nurse who was accused of killing her husband by putting eye drops in his water, the paper reported.

The paper also reported that Stacy, a paralegal – had suffered from heart problems in the past and had received a pacemaker in 2015.

According to investigators, Joshua’s co-workers at Atrium Health’s MedCenter Air, where he had served as a lead paramedic since 2013, were also surprised how unaffected he seemed by his wife’s death. They were also shocked by how fast he had another girlfriend less than six months after his wife’s death.

Hunsucker’s Facebook page shows that on the first anniversary of his wife’s death he posted a photo of the two of them together.

‘One year ago our lives changed forever,’ the husband posted. ‘Not a day goes by that I don’t think of her, her encouragement, her smile, how awesome of a mother she was’.

The couple had been married for eight years prior to the wife’s abrupt death.

Hunsucker’s next court appearance, a probable cause hearing, is set for Jan. 9.