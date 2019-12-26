Albert Benjamin Simon shoots Carolee Dawn Taylor ex girlfriend to death after barging Houston birthday party unannounced. Remains on the run.

A Houston man remains on the run after barging into into his ex-girlfriend’s birthday party on Christmas Eve and shooting her to death.

Albert Benjamin Simon, 52, is facing murder charges in connection with Carolee Dawn Taylor’s death at her home Tuesday night, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Simon showed up uninvited, pushed his way into the gathering and pulled the 46-year-old Texas loan officer outside at gunpoint, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The ex-boyfriend allegedly shot Taylor multiple times on the porch, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

He then fled the scene in dark-colored 2019 black Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate VN0345, authorities said.

‘He came up with pretty much weapon drawn and scared everybody, everybody started to scatter. He was very focused on what he was coming here for and she didn’t have a chance,’ Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Sheriff Gonzalez said Wednesday that a warrant was issued for the man’s arrest and called for the public’s help in finding him.

‘I went to this scene last night and couldn’t help but think that her final moments were spent happy celebrating her birthday with friends,’ the sheriff tweeted. ‘She wore holiday festive attire. Simon brutally gunned her down. We must find him ASAP. Domestic violence is a serious epidemic.’

Unclear is how long the former couple had been involved for, what led to their break up and presumably when Carolee Taylor left Albert Simon.

‘Surround yourself with people who deserve to be a part of your life and give more than you receive.’

Friends remembered Taylor on social media as a ‘beautiful, kind soul’ and said she left behind a daughter.

‘I’m still wrapping my head around this. Just heartbreaking,’ Salvador Flores Gill posted on Facebook. ‘Carolee Taylor was a friend of mine who was a beautiful kind soul.’

Three years ago, Taylor reminded friends on social media that ‘life is short.’

‘It’s not just about living every day like it’s your last. I try to also remind myself that yesterday is gone, so live life in the moment and forgive those that need it most,’ she wrote on Facebook. ‘I will certainly ‘remember what it taught me’ though. Surround yourself with people who deserve to be a part of your life and give more than you receive.’

Simon has a rap sheet that includes a stalking case from the mid-1990s, the Chronicle reported, including a 1993 arrest for stalking. He also was busted last year in a drunk-driving case that was dismissed upon the completion of an intervention program.